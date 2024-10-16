Aaron Taylor-Johonson’s superhero origin film Kraven: The Hunter has got an R-rating building the hype around the movie’s previously released red band trailer, ComicBook reports. The mature rating of the Spider-Man spin-off should excite fans as the rating is owed to the movie’s “strong bloody violence, and language.” The Bullet Train actor is well known for picking stunt-heavy, action movies, and if it’s done right, Kraven can spawn a franchise with epic action.

Kraven’s rating adds to this year’s trend of R-rated superhero flicks, while 2019s Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker and Hugh Jackman-led Logan, before that, set the gold standards of executing mature content in the superhero genre, this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine gave it a comedic spin with a lot of foul language and some big action set pieces. However, if Kraven’s Red Band trailer is anything to go by the movie will be much different than Marvel’s latest hit. It sees the titular hero stabbing his enemies in the neck, slicing their throats, using machetes and bear traps, and, in the goriest turn biting into a man’s face, ripping his nose off.

What to Expect from ‘Kraven The Hunter’?

The J.C. Chandor-helmed movie is aptly described as a “visceral, action-packed origin story.” The story follows Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai, puts him on a path of vengeance with terrible consequences that motivate him to become the greatest and most feared hunter in the world.

While fans’ have been worried about multiple delays, of the movie, producer Matt Tolmach, who spoke to Collider previously revealed that the delay was for the better. "Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Along with Taylor-Johnson as Kraven, the movie has a stacked lineup of talents including, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich aka antagonist Rhino, Christopher Abbott as a mercenary called the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Karven’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff.

Kraven: The Hunter will debut in theatres on December 13. You can know more about the superhero feature with our guide here.