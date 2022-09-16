Sony’s in a bit of a weird place when it comes to their Spider-Verse. While they had major hits like the Venom films and Spider-Man: No Way Home, their recent Marvel release Morbius didn’t do so hot at the box office and was panned by both critics and fans alike. Their next Spider-Verse release was going to be Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in just a couple of months. However, the film’s release has been pushed back from January 13, 2023, to October 6, 2023.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as we were so close to Kraven’s release and barely knew anything about the film itself. Before this news, there was no sign of a first trailer, which was odd given the film's star-studded cast. Along with Taylor-Johnson the film is starring West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose as the villain Calypso, Fear Street's Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s brother and Spider-Man villain Chameleon, Thor: Love and Thunder’s Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father, and Levi Miller as a younger version of Kraven.

While there’s not much known about the film’s plot at this time, Kraven is one of the oldest Spider-Man villains and has been a part of some of the hero’s most popular storylines like "Kraven’s Last Hunt". The character has even been a part of the super villain team The Sinister Six and has played a role in various Spider-Man TV shows like The Spectacular Spider-Man as well as video games like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. He’s psychologically one of the most fascinating characters as he’s a villain just hunting the famous Web-Head for the thrill of it.

Because of that it will be interesting to see what direction the film will take the character without Spider-Man around. It helps that Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to big comic book roles as he has played Kick Ass in the hero’s self-titled franchise and Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While Kraven the Hunter has flirted with the big screen before in various canceled projects, this will be the character's official big screen debut.

Kraven the Hunter will be bringing his skills to theaters on October 6, 2023 which was Madame Webs original release date before it moved. This is Just in time for Spider-Man fans to design their own Kraven Halloween costume. Other films affected by this release swap include Sony’s Garfield animated film. While we wait for Kraven’s first big screen adventure, you can catch up on the Spider-Verse by streaming Morbius on Netflix now. Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version is also still in theaters.