The Big Picture Bad news for Marvel fans as the highly anticipated Kraven the Hunter film led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson gets delayed until August 30, 2024.

Sony's decision to push back the release date is a result of massive changes caused by the ongoing strike, leaving fans disappointed.

The film will now premiere during Labor Day weekend next year, prolonging the wait for Kraven the Hunter's big-screen debut.

Sony's Marvel flick Kraven the Hunter, set in their Spider-Man universe, is the latest movie to fall victim to the ongoing Writers' and SAG-AFTRA strikes after it was announced that the movie would be shifting release dates, and has been delayed by almost a full year. The movie, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, had originally been set to release on October 6 of this year, but now, Kraven will go on the hunt come Labor Day weekend in 2024.

The film follows the adventures of Sergei Kravinoff, who's better known as Kraven the Hunter. The film's specific plot details haven't yet been revealed, but it will chronicle Kraven's journey as he seeks to establish himself as the world's apex predator and most dominant hunter, as it follows the path carefully laid out in front of it by the comics of the same name, first published by Marvel. The film's red band trailer hinted at a slightly harder edge than the other films in the Spider-Man universe, Venom and Morbius, and featured scenes of Kraven hunting down big game like lions, and a very unique looking Rhino, the rampaging antagonist from the original comics.

Spider-Man is usually the primary target of Kraven's pursuits - although, given that we've never actually seen the Web-Head in his own universe of movies, the likelihood of us actually getting to see Peter Parker — or Miles Morales — seems slim at this point. Additionally, it was revealed at CinemaCon that Kraven the Hunter will carry an R rating, which does signal something of a departure towards a darker and more obsessive narrative that remains faithful to the character's portrayal in the comics.

Image via Sony

Who's in Kraven the Hunter?

The movie is directed by J.C. Chandor, who is well-known for directing the successful Netflix movie "Triple Frontier," as well as the gripping survival film All is Lost and the intense crime drama A Most Violent Year. The cast includes Ariana DeBose from West Side Story playing the role of the mystical Voodoo Priestess Calypso. Fred Hechinger takes on the character of Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, also known as Chameleon. Reports also suggested that Christopher Abbott has been chosen to play the film's main antagonist, The Foreigner. Additionally, we'll see Alessandro Nivola, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe in supporting roles.

Kraven the Hunter is set to open in theaters on August 30, 2024. Check out the Red-Band trailer for the movie down below.