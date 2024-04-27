The Big Picture Kraven the Hunter faces yet another delay, pushing its release to December 13, 2024.

Sony's Spider-Verse struggles continue as Kraven's release is shifted, possibly affecting its reception and public interest.

Fans eagerly awaiting Kraven's premiere will have to wait even longer as the film navigates through release schedule changes.

After a few snags in the release schedule for Kraven the Hunter, the Sony picture has hit another one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be released on December 13, 2024. Kraven the Hunter was previously reported to have a summer release on August 30. That was the second release date, as the film was originally slated to premiere in October 2023. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike put a wrench in this plan and further impacted many other production schedules. Some films opted to delay the release instead of showing the movie without the actors doing a press tour. The studio will now move Kraven into Karate Kid’s spot, with the Ralph Macchio film pushed to May 2025.

Industry professionals predicted these delays when the historic strike first occurred. Pushing writers and actors to strike would inevitably delay many anticipated features and continue to have consequences. Unfortunately for Kraven, it has been a franchise inundated with production issues. It is no secret that Sony has struggled with its comic book properties in the past. Though the first Venom film starring Tom Hardy has its merits, other films in the universe have had no such luck. Jared Leto’s interpretation of Morbius the Living Vampire was so maligned that it became a meme heard around the world and somehow led to more screenings.

Delays Are Bad News For ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Madame Web should have united a myriad of Spider-Women to tell the story of the Spider-Man character, Cassandra Webb. But despite Dakota Johnson’s wry humor, and Hollywood magnate Sydney Sweeney, the film didn't meet the expectations set by its potential.

This new delay runs the risk of pushing the film out of the public consciousness. While Taylor-Johnson is rumored to be on the fast track to play the new James Bond, his future as a superhero is suspect. Fans will regrettably have to wait even longer to know for sure and watch Kraven the Hunter when it premieres in theaters on December 13, 2024.