In the ranks of Spider-Man villains, few would think of the Rhino as one of his greatest adversaries, since he has traditionally been a minor antagonist in the comic books and has rarely made an impression on the big screen until Kraven the Hunter this year. What he does have, though, is an impressive physique and personality. As a Russian mobster subjected to unethical science experiments, he has served as a villain to several heroes over the years. Despite this, he can still be remorseful and tragic as a character. Now, he finally appears set to make a proper film debut, albeit as a more traditional supervillain and obstacle.

How Did Aleksei Sytsevich Become the Rhino?

Many villains in Marvel, if not most of them, start out with a bad hand in life, and Aleksei Sytsevich is no exception. Born as a poor Russian immigrant, he became an enforcer in the mob before being convinced to join a super soldier program. The process left him mutated beyond recognition and granted Aleksei new superhuman strength and durability. However, as a common thug above all else, he was still perceived as being a bit of a brute in comparison to other villains. One story had him try to rectify this through another experiment that increased his intelligence, but the process arguably worked too well, and he was forced to reverse the process. Alongside his new organic strength, the Rhino also has a robotic suit in some incarnations, boosting his prowess to even higher levels.

What Is the Significance of the Rhino to Spider-Man?

Image via Marvel Animation

Since he was created in the 1960s, the Rhino has encountered a wide variety of heroes and antiheroes over the years, including the Hulk and Deadpool. He even formed an alliance with Frank Castle at one point. His most famous opponent, though, would undoubtedly be Peter Parker. Among his extensive rogues' gallery, he is far from the most powerful and is mainly seen as a lesser villain, even in the universe. While Aleksei has teamed up with the Sinister Six occasionally, he always serves as the muscle of the team, rather than the actual leader.

In terms of his personality, the Rhino is also unique as a villain in that he feels more like a tragic antagonist. Unlike many other Spider-Man villains, Aleksei has attempted to repent for his crimes and turn a new leaf, even settling down and getting married. This reformation does not last for long, as his new wife is killed and he falls back into his old habits — a harmful but common trope in superhero comics. He also maintains an aura of professionalism as a hitman, respecting Peter Parker despite his personal hatred for him.

How Will the Rhino Impact ‘Kraven the Hunter'?

So far, the Rhino has only one major appearance on the big screen, with Paul Giamatti playing him in a cameo during the final scene of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 a decade ago. Since the scene is now an unresolved cliffhanger, it's no surprise to learn that we have a different Rhino in Kraven the Hunter, one closer to his comic book origins. From what we know so far, he seems to be the main antagonist of the film, retaining his muscular physique but none of the moral conflict. Played by Alessandro Nivola in a supporting role, the film also preserves his origin as a Russian criminal, although how much it will be explored is still unclear. The design brings to mind the original comic version, and there is no trace of a metal exoskeleton to be found here. For a film known to be far darker and grittier than earlier Sony installments, the change feels natural and earned.

Notably, there is a significant change in the backstory of the Rhino in the film, which hints at his role. Rather than being ticked into a science experiment gone wrong, this version of Aleksei appears to have done so willingly. While his relationship with Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is still unclear, the focus on a Russian crime family suggests that the Rhino could be a potential business rival to Nikolai (Russell Crowe) and his gang. The Rhino seems to be a potent threat to Kraven, who just might be about to face the most difficult hunt of his life.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on December 13 in the US.

