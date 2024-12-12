The early reviews for Sony's Kraven the Hunter have come out, and it's not looking good. This latest Marvel feature starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson was unable to secure a high Rotten Tomatoes score and currently sits at 16 percent as of writing, making it the third-lowest Sony Marvel film ever released. Kraven The Hunter's Rotten Tomatoes score is currently on par with 2022's Morbius, starring Jared Leto, which sits at a low 15 percent critics score and just a few points above Madame Web, which received an 11 percent critics' score. It will be interesting to see how this latest Sony Marvel feature will par at the box office and audience reception. The film had a reported budget of $110 million and Madame Web's global box office earnings were shy of over $100 million.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Kraven The Hunter follows the story of Sergei Kravinoff (aka Kraven) as he enters a path of vengeance while also having a complex relationship with his father. Also starring in this movie include Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. Collider's latest review of the film gave it a 3/10, citing that the R-rating felt like a gimmick, how the film's two leads delivered unengaging performances and a long list of CGI issues.

Did Sony Ever Release A Good Marvel Film?

Sony Pictures seems to have a problem when it comes to its Marvel films, as many of its recent live-action features have been poorly received and generated either low or mediocre box office earnings. Prior to Kraven's release, Venom: The Last Dance entered theaters and generated a 41 percent critics' score and generated over $472 million at the box office. But despite those numbers, the final Venom film was highly praised by audiences, sitting at a high 81 percent average audience score.

But it wasn't always like this. Sony Pictures has a history of producing good Marvel movies. A prime example is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, generating a high 97 and 95 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and generating over $393 million and $690 million respectively, with the first film winning an Oscar for Best Animated Picture. When it comes to its live-action content, The Sam Raimi Spider-Man Trilogy starring Tobey Maguire is also high on that list, with the second film being at the top of that list, securing a 93 percent critics' score. Meanwhile, the first and third films both generated over $800 million at the worldwide box office.

Kraven The Hunter enters theaters on December 13, 2024.