Fans don't have to wait any longer in order to meet Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Sony Pictures has released the first few minutes of Kraven the Hunter, the upcoming movie led by the Kick-Ass star. The preview for the next installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe makes a statement while introducing who could be the new face of the franchise. The opening of the movie depicts Kraven as a prisoner in some unknown part of Russia. Audiences will have to race to theaters in order to find out how Taylor-Johnson's character will escape, and how he will become one of the most important characters in the mythology of Spider-Man.

Kraven the Hunter will follow Aaron Taylor-Johnson's protagonist as he embraces his abilities and uses them to change the world. The titular warrior won't be the only Spider-Man villain leaping across the big screen once the blockbuster premieres on December 13. Alessandro Nivola has been cast as Rhino. The character was previously portrayed by Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but this iteration of the thief will be much closer to what comic book readers have gotten used to over the years. It remains to be seen if Kraven the Hunter can survive the tough challenges ahead of him.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was cast as Kraven the Hunter after previously portraying Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before signing on to join Sony's Spider-Man Universe, the actor was seen as Tom Ryder in The Fall Guy, an action blockbuster about a stuntman attempting to uncover a larger conspiracy in a film studio. Taylo-Johnson will also be seen in the upcoming Nosferatu. Viewers won't be able to get enough of the actor over the course of this holiday season.

Sony's Plans for 'Spider-Man'

Kraven the Hunter is merely the next step of what Sony Pictures has planned when it comes to the Spider-Man property. A fourth movie starring Tom Holland has the titular hero is currently in development, with the studio planning to release it on July 24, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the upcoming installment of the MCU franchise. The filmmaker previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the meantime, Kraven the Hunter will introduce audiences to a character unlike anything that has appeared in the series that began with the release of Venom. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is about to steal the spotlight as the most dangerous hunter in the entire Marvel Universe.

You can check out the extended preview from Kraven the Hunter below, before the movie premieres in theaters on December 13: