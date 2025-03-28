Despite extremely poor box office returns, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s latest superhero movie has become a major hit on streaming. Taylor-Johnson stars alongside Russell Crowe and Christopher Abbott in Kraven the Hunter, the 2024 Sony Marvel film that debuted in December and grossed only $61 million at the global box office against a $110 million budget, making it one of the biggest flops of the year. However, the film recently premiered on Netflix more than two weeks ago, and not only did it quickly become one of the more popular movies on the platform, but it has weathered the storm of new arrivals to hold down its spot. Kraven the Hunter earned a “rotten” 15% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and general audiences reviewed the film at 73%.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway all contributed to the script for Kraven the Hunter, and J.C. Chandor directed the film. Chandor made his directorial debut 15 years ago on Margin Call, the 2011 financial thriller starring Stanley Tucci and Paul Bettany, and he followed that up two years later with All is Lost, the sea adventure film starring Robert Redford as the sole member of the cast. The film follows a resourceful sailor who finds himself staring mortality in the face after a collision with a shipping container at sea. Before helming Kraven the Hunter, Chandor was the director behind one of the most popular Netflix movies of all time, Triple Frontier, which stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, and Pedro Pascal. He also worked with Jessica Chastain and David Oyelowo on A Most Violent Year.

What’s Next for ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson?