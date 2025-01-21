Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter is now available for fans to watch on Digital and Demand, and for the Aaron Taylor-Johnson fanatics out there, Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a behind-the-scenes look at some of the epic stuntwork that went into making the movie a reality, showing the blood, sweat, and tears that goes into the physicality of a big, action-packed film.

The behind-the-scenes look at the movie shows the physical effort that the leading man and the talented stunt team put into making the action as real as possible. Our exclusive footage shows him being instructed how best to position himself so that the audience can see it's really him doing the moves, as well as shedding a light on why the Spider-Man villain fights the way he does — in an animalistic fashion. Eunice Huthart, the film's stunt coordinator and second unit director, explained Taylor-Johnson's commitment to the process.

"Everything the audience sees is Aaron, and that's a gift in itself."

"I'm constantly out there fighting to do the big stunts", says Taylor-Johnson in the featurette. "That's why you'll see me on top of a truck, or jumping off a building. I'm so lucky I get to do the stunts, that's part of the excitement of doing my job. It's really important to me to do the stunts, because it's part of the character." The sneak peek also looks at the fight between Taylor-Johnson's Kraven and Christopher Abbott's The Foreigner, explaining the different fighting styles of the pair. The Foreigner uses martial arts and boxing, which Abbott is well versed in. The result is a memorable clash between two highly popular characters.

Who Is Kraven the Hunter Anyway?

The story of Kraven the Hunter follows the adventures of Sergei Kravinoff, who begins the movie as a young man who cannot escape the shadow of his father, Nikolai (Russell Crowe). After a tragic hunting accident ends up with Sergei being mauled by a lion, he is suddenly given superhuman senses, agility, and strength. He’s also assigned a more heroic mission of safeguarding nature from criminals and poachers, but his vigilante actions soon draw the attention of a formidable adversary known as The Rhino (Alessandro Nivola).

Kraven the Hunter is now available to watch on demand. Be sure to check out our exclusive look at the movie in the player above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

3 10 Kraven the Hunter Kraven the Hunter explores the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, known as Kraven, as he navigates his tumultuous relationship with his father, Nikolai. This path of vengeance sets Kraven on a journey to become a formidable hunter with a reputation for fearsome brutality. Director J.C. Chandor Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Russell Crowe , Alessandro Nivola , Fred Hechinger , Ariana DeBose , Christopher Abbott Levi Miller , Chi Lewis-Parry , Billy Barratt , Jessica Zhou , Michael Shaeffer , Dritan Kastrati , Greg Kolpakchi , Elander Moore , Filiz Fairweather , Duran Fulton Brown , Alex Skarbek , Rachel Handshaw , Preslav Shipkaliev , Murat Seven , Robert Ryan Runtime 127 Minutes Writers Art Marcum , Richard Wenk , Matt Holloway Expand

Watch on Prime Video