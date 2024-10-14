Sony is rolling out the marketing for its upcoming R-rated feature, Kraven: The Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in his standalone superhero feature. The J. C. Chandor helmed feature has already seen release delays and now, aims to capitalize on its box office run as an Holiday season offering. While Deadpool and Wolverine set a very high bar for R-rated films especially in the comic book genre, this year, the cold recent reception of Joaquin Phoenix led Joker: Folie à Deux has been a cautionary tale for both fans and filmmakers. So it’ll be very interesting to see what Sony will be able to achieve with its upcoming feature.

The makers have unveiled a new TV spot for the film which promises a lot of action as we see Kraven on a hunt. Eagle-eyed fans would also notice a blink and you’ll miss it, moment of antagonist Rhino overturning a truck. Certainly, Kraven has upped the bar for action and blood from the previous iterations of Sony’s universe of Spider-Man-based characters.

What to Expect From ‘Kraven: The Hunter’?

​​​​​​​

Kraven: The Hunter is described as a “visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.” While previous Sony movies, except the Venom franchise, have been disappointing, fans can hope for a better origin story this time around. The movie follows Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, puts him on a path of vengeance with brutal consequences that motivate him to become the greatest and most feared hunter in the world.

The delay of the film could also be for the better, as producer Matt Tolmach, who spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub, previously revealed, "Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Along with Taylor-Johnson as Kraven, the movie has a stacked lineup of talents including, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich aka antagonist Rhino, Christopher Abbott as a mercenary called the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Karven’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff.

Kraven: The Hunter will debut in theatres on December 13. You can check out the new teaser below and know more about the superhero feature with our guide here.