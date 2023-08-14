The Big Picture Kraven the Hunter is set to be an R-Rated blood fest, but director J. C. Chandor describes it as "a tragedy" with a focus on the title character's relationship with his father and the acquisition of his powers.

The film draws inspiration from the comic-book arc "Kraven's Last Hunt," where Kraven assumes Spider-Man's identity before meeting his demise. The movie may not follow the same ending, but it sets a similar tone.

Aaron Taylor Johnson's portrayal of Kraven is characterized as an "animal lover" and "a protector of the natural world."

Sony Pictures swing at launching a direct rival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their very own series of films continues next summer with Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the titular role. The comic-book adaptation is set to be an R-Rated blood fest, but according to director J. C. Chandor, there's more to this movie than simply action. Speaking to Esquire, Chandor labels the film, "a tragedy."

“Sony probably doesn’t want me to lead with this,” Chandor told Esquire, “but the story is a tragedy. When the final credits roll on this film, if you’ve been paying attention, you won’t have the feeling that this is all going to end great.” The film is set within the typical origin story framework in which most comic-book franchises use as a launching pad. With the title character's relationship with his father (portrayed by Russell Crowe) playing center stage, along with him acquiring his powers and facing off against the likes of the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola) and the Foreigner (Christopher Abbott).

According to Esquire's report, the comic-book arc “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” written by J. M. DeMatteis had a large part to play in informing the 'tragedy' element of the upcoming film that Chandor describes. In DeMatteis' work, Kraven a.k.a Sergei Kravinoff, assumes Spider-Man's identity after faking the web-slingers death, but ultimately spares his comic-book counterpart, before meeting a grizzly demise via the end of his own rifle. Given that Sony intends to launch a series of films with Kraven the Hunter, it is doubtful that the movie will end in the same fashion as DeMatteis' comic, but it certainly helps set the tone. Taylor-Johnson has previously indicated how he intends to approach the role, stating that his version is "an animal lover" and "a protector of the natural world."

Image via Sony

Interestingly, it was another Sony Picture, namely Bullet Train, that helped Taylor-Johnson land the part. Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, Tom Rothman​​​​​​​, told Esquire; “when a guy can hold up his end of the tennis match with Brad Pitt, you should pay attention." Director Chandor and leading man Taylor-Johnson, worked from written material supplied by screenwriters, Richard Wenk (Equalizer, The Expendables 2 and The Magnificent Seven), Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Punisher: War Zone, and Uncharted).

When Will Kraven the Hunter Be Released in Cinemas?

Kraven the Hunter was originally set to open in theaters this October, but due to Studios' ongoing stubbornness toward the striking WGA and SAG-AFTRA, it has been pushed back to August 30, 2024. Check out the Red-Band trailer for the movie below.