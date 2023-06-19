Sony Pictures has just released the very first look at Kraven the Hunter, its upcoming Spider-Man spin-off - the latest in their formerly titled Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters (or SPUMC as it was called, horribly). Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the title role of the Russian nobleman who moved to the United States and became a hunter, obsessed with tracking down big game, before making Spidey his golden goose.

The trailer shows more of the action we've come to expect after similarly themed Marvel-based outings from Sony, like Venom and Morbius, two other films based around Spider-villains, although this one is undoubtedly carrying something of a slightly harder edge than the previous two, going by the tone of the footage on display in this initial look at the project. Taylor-Johnson is shown in the savannahs hunting down big game creatures that we've come to expect - one lion is in for some difficult treatment. But the biggest game yet appears in the form of the villain, which has been revealed to be Rhino. Rhino was last featured as a comedic character, portrayed by Paul Giamatti, in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man series. This time, we see a much more faithful version of the rampaging antagonist.

The film is directed by J.C. Chandor, best known for helming the Netflix blockbuster Triple Frontier, as well as the survival film All is Lost, and the crime drama A Most Violent Year. The film also features West Side Story's Ariana DeBose as Voodoo Priestess Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Kraven's half-brother Dmitri Smerdyakov (a.k.a. Chameleon), and Christopher Abbott, who is rumoured to have been cast as the film's main villain, The Foreigner. Alessandro Nivola, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe will also star.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Kraven the Hunter': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Sony's Next Spider-Man Spinoff

What's Kraven the Hunter About?

The film chronicles the deeds of Sergei Kravinoff, also known as Kraven. While specific plot details are shrouded in mystery, the movie will chronicle Kraven's transformative journey to establish himself as the world's preeminent hunter, faithfully drawing inspiration from the immensely popular character of the same name as depicted in Marvel comics.

Spider-Man is usually the primary target of Kraven's pursuits - however, given the "heard about but not seen" nature of Spidey within his own extended universe, it seems unlikely that the iconic web-slinger will make an appearance in this particular film. Additionally, it was revealed at CinemaCon that Kraven the Hunter will carry an R rating, signaling a departure towards a darker and more obsessive narrative that remains faithful to the character's portrayal in the comics.

Kraven the Hunter is set to open in theaters on October 6. Check out the trailer for the movie down below.