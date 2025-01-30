There were plenty of box office flops in 2024, and while some were easier to predict than others, perhaps the one that everyone saw coming was Kraven the Hunter. The film came at a time when the world was seemingly at the end of its rope with the SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe), which features movies centered on Spider-Man villains but no Spider-Man. Kraven was the most expensive Sony Marvel movie yet, boasting a budget of around $110 million, but the film is poised to finish its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise by a long shot. At the time of writing, Kraven the Hunter has grossed $24.8 million domestically and $34.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $59 million globally, and it does not look like it will reach the $60 million threshold.

Kraven the Hunter will become the only Sony Marvel movie to finish with less than $100 million at the box office, as even Madame Web was able to narrowly scrape by and get its earnings into the nine-figures. However, while most people view the SSU as a colossal financial failure, the franchise has actually fared better than you might expect. Thanks to the success of the Venom movies, which have collectively grossed over $1.8 billion from three films at the worldwide box office, Sony has been able to recuperate its losses from other movies such as Morbius, Madame Web, and now Kraven. Each Venom movie needed around $200 million to break even with the rest being pure profit, so the symbiote franchise collectively earned the studio more than $1 billion to pad its pockets.

Who Stars in ‘Kraven the Hunter’?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson features in the lead role of Kraven the Hunter, and even his undeniable charm wasn't enough to win over audiences or critics. Ariana DeBose also features alongside Taylor-Johnson as Calypso Ezili, with Gladiator 2 star Fred Hechinger portraying Dmitri Kravinoff. The Brutalist star Alessandro Nivola also features in Kraven the Hunter alongside Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe. It almost makes it both more sad and impressive that Kraven the Hunter was able to fail so spectacularly at the box office, considering it has arguably a stronger cast than any other Sony Marvel movie.

Kraven the Hunter is still playing in extremely limited theaters, but the film is also available to watch at home on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and watch Kraven the Hunter on Prime Video.