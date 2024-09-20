Among the crazy features coming out this spooky season is Nick Frost starring in Krazy House. The very weird film has unveiled a new trailer, and it is everything unexpected from a 90s sitcom-style theme to Frost covered in blood from head to toe. The feature marks the English language debut of the Dutch directorial duo Steffan Haars and Flip Van Der Kuil.

The trailer takes us instantly to the bright family life of the Christians as we meet different family members along with a title song. Things take a wild turn when three people come into the house under the guise of repairmen and trash the house. The patriarch of the family then decides to protect his family and the studio audience. It’s that kind of weird trailer where you feel, ‘what did I just watch?’ But it’s hilarious and fans of the sub-genre will appreciate it.

What’s ‘Krazy House’ About?

Set in the 1990s, Krazy House follows a religious homemaker, Bernie, and his family. When they discover that the workmen in their house are, in reality, Russian criminals prepared to tear the house apart looking for loot. Bernie takes it upon himself to protect his family, which ends up in hilarious moments of blood and gore.

Speaking to Collider about the latest feature, Haars shared the process of making the movie, "when we have the script, the finished script, that's almost exactly like the finished product. That’s always with our things because we really want it a certain way or we need it a certain way, and we just make what we love and there's no censorship, or something like that." He further explained how things translate from page to screen, saying,

“But always, when you have something in mind, it is kind of crazy but you get used to it, of course, because you're working on the script, and then you see it for the first time in the scene with the actors. Then you're like, “Holy shit. This is what we wrote. Oh, fuck, okay. This is beautiful.” And it's even more efficient in a way. That's one of the most fun parts, to see the scenes or to hear the lines for the first time with the actors. That's the extra layer that makes it totally bonkers.

The movie casts Frost as Bernard 'Bernie' Christian, Kevin Connolly as Jesus, Alicia Silverstone as Eva Christian, Gaite Jansen as Sarah Christian, and Walt Klink as Adam Christian. While Russian intruders are played by: Jan Bijvoet as Pjotr, Chris Peters as Dmitri, and Matti Stooker as Igor.

Krazy House heads to streaming on October 4. You can check out the trailer above.