The Kardashians and Jenners may be known to some as wildly popular reality stars, but some may, unfortunately, criticize them for undergoing plastic surgery procedures. While some may argue that the famous family provided a harmful idealization of women's body image, we often overlook the possibility that there might be a root behind it. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner got candid about unhealthy beauty standards and how comments about their looks—including ones from their own family—hugely affected them.

Kylie started the conversation by sharing how her sisters may have had a negative impact on their young followers. The younger Jenner shared that she saw "so many young girls on the internet now fully editing" themselves. "I went through that stage too, and I feel like I am in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you." Khloé then revealed that she used to have "the most confidence" when she was younger, but hurtful remarks "from other people" have changed the way she perceives her body. "I was chubby and in a skinny bodycon dress, and you couldn’t tell me otherwise," she said, adding that "society" contributed to her insecurities.

Khloé Says Kris Jenner's Remarks About Her Nose May Have Caused Her Decision to Get a Nose Job

The 39-year-old reality star went on to say that if her mother, Kris Jenner, hadn't made comments about her nose when she was a young girl, she probably wouldn't have had a nose job. "Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job?" Kourtney Kardashian then chimed in and said, "Right, I definitely heard her talk about your nose."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confessed that she hated her ears growing up because of the comments made by her sisters. And though Khloé insisted that those comments came from a place of love, Kylie stressed that she didn't receive them that way. "I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f-ked me up."

Jenner added that she "never wore an updo" because of her sisters' words about her ears. But she later overcame her insecurity after she gave birth to Stormi. "She has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them... I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever,” she continued. "If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever... now I wear updo to every carpet."

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false," she shared, adding: “I have only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I always want everyone to just love themselves.”

Following through on the subject, Kourtney concurred that they should be more careful about their words in order to prevent passing on any insecurities to their children.

"We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection... I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being polished and hair done, and I think I'm just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism," said Kourtney.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes airing Thursdays.