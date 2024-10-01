The late great Kris Kristofferson is among the very few musicians to make the transition to acting and find just as much success. While Kristofferson continued to tour and produce brilliant new music throughout the rest of his career, he became an acclaimed actor who appeared in far more than the typical vanity projects that many former musicians choose to appear in once they “make it” in Hollywood. With his rugged charisma and physical dominance, Kristofferson became an icon by starring in many Western films. However, Kristofferson gave his most tender, empathetic performance in the Martin Scorsese romantic drama Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

While Scorsese is now regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore was released when he was still a relatively unknown talent, as Mean Streets hadn’t taken over popular culture in the same way that Taxi Driver would several years later. Kristofferson was already fairly well known for his work with Willie Nelson in the “outlaw country” movement, so taking on a supporting role in a female-fronted character drama was certainly a risk. There is certainly a generation that knows him best as the badass weaponsmith Whistler in the Blade trilogy, but Kristofferson brought an endearing, nuanced performance to Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore that made its romantic themes even more effective.

Who Does Kris Kristofferson Play in 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore'?

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore earned Ellen Burstyn an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as the titular young mother, who attempts to travel across the country in search of a better life after her husband is tragically killed in an accident. The trip soon proves to be disastrous, as Alice is forced to take jobs as a waitress as she tries to provide for her young son Tommy (Alfred Lutter), who lacks a strong paternal presence in his life. Kristofferson co-stars as the Arizonan rancher David, who frequents the restaurant that Alice works at in the aftermath of his own divorce. After greeting Alice with a sense of kindness that most of her regular customers rarely show, David begins to seriously consider what settling down would look like if he ever wanted to start a family.

Kristofferson brings a sense of good-natured decency that comes as a breath of fresh air in a film that has become overwhelmingly dramatic. Alice can’t seem to catch a break, and most of the men that she ends up meeting reveal themselves to be shallow, violent, or incapable of handling any responsibility. David is a charming character because when he first chooses to give patience to Alice when she is overwhelmed by other customers, he does so out of genuine compassion. It’s only after spending time with Alice that David realizes that the two have more in common than they initially realized, prompting him to take their relationship to the next level. Alice Doesn’t Live Here isn’t a film about young love, as both Alice and David are old enough to recognize that the notion of finding a “soulmate” is something reserved for adolescence. However, the concept of discovering a partner late in life is still inspiring, as Kristofferson is able to embody the maturity of a man who has already experienced his fair share of heartbreak.

'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore' Shows a Softer Side of Masculinity

Kristofferson turns Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore into a more complex romantic drama because he is respectful of Alice’s situation. Although it is established that David has a family ranch in Arizona that has passed through generations of his family, he does seem to understand that Alice struggles in adjusting to the new territory. While many of Alice’s potential suitors turned their backs upon the recognition that she was a mother, David becomes a paternal figure in Tommy’s life and gives him the type of guidance that he has been missing ever since his father died. Showing compassion to Tommy does allow David to get closer to Alice, but there’s never the suggestion that he is acting selfishly; David appears to regret not being able to sustain his own marriage and seems to genuinely take pride in allowing another broken family to heal.

Kristofferson shows David’s humility, as he is able to admit fault and apologize to Alice when the two get into an argument on how to best take care of Tommy when he begins misbehaving. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore is not a typical romance in that it presents its relationship as flawless. All couples are bound to get into disputes, but those that stick together succeed by taking the time to acknowledge each other’s feelings. Kristofferson’s most charming moment comes at the very end, in which David offers to sell his ranch to help Alice with her potential move to Monterey. Even though she eventually decides to stay in Arizona, the fact that David’s pride in his land is secondary to his familial desires speaks volumes about his character. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore doesn’t follow its characters until the end of their lives, but there’s reason enough to believe that David and Alice were able to make the best of their situation and become loving partners.

'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore' Opened up Kristofferson’s Acting Career

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore solidified Kristofferson as a genuine actor, allowing him to take on even more ambitious projects in the next decade of his career. Kristofferson’s next major role would be in another female-centric drama, as he starred opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 remake of A Star is Born. Kristofferson unfortunately suffered from the backlash to Heaven’s Gate, a Western box office disaster that essentially spelled the end of the “New Hollywood” era. However, he was able to reinvent his career once more thanks to more artistically-minded projects like Rollover and Lone Star. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore may not be the role that first pops up when thinking about Kristofferson’s legacy, but the fact that he was able to so thoroughly disappear into the part is only a further indication of what a great actor he was.

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore Release Date December 9, 1974 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Ellen Burstyn , Kris Kristofferson , Mia Bendixsen , Alfred Lutter III , Billy Green Bush , Lelia Goldoni , Ola Moore , Harry Northup Runtime 112 Minutes

