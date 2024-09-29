Kris Kristofferson, the iconic country music singer and actor, has died at the age of 88, his family confirmed Sunday evening. Kristofferson’s family announced his death in a statement shared to the country icon's official Instagram account, saying, “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson, whose impact on both country music and Hollywood spanned decades, is most well-known in the music industry for writing iconic hits like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” His songs were beloved by fellow artists, with legends like Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin covering his work through the years and putting their own spin on those incredible hits. Kristofferson was also a three-time Grammy winner, taking home the gong for the year's Best Country Song in 1971, before winning the award for Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group in 1973 and 1975 with his wife at the time, Rita Coolidge.

What Acting Roles Was Kris Kristofferson Best Known For?

However, it wasn't just behind the microphone that Kristofferson found success, but in front of the camera too. In addition to his lengthy and legendary music career, Kristofferson also starred in A Star is Born in 1976. In the third version of the iconic story, Kristofferson played John Norman Howard, a rock musician whose career is in the doldrums after early success, who then ends up falling in love with the young ingénue Esther Hoffman, memorably played by Barbra Streisand. For his performance, he was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical).

Kristofferson was also a regular fixture in the Western genre. He memorably played Billy the Kid in Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, the Sam Peckinpah movie from 1973. In 1986, he played Ringo in Stagecoach alongside his fellow musical icons Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash; and in 1996, he played Charlie Wade in Lone Star, the acclaimed neo-Western which was nominated for an Academy Award. In more recent years, he appeared as Abraham Whistler in the Blade trilogy alongside Wesley Snipes. Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

We send our deepest condolences to Kris Kristofferson's loved ones, and thank him for all the happiness he brought to his fans throughout the years.