The Big Picture Krisha is a horror movie disguised as a family drama, as tensions rise during a Thanksgiving family reunion.

The film creates a claustrophobic and unsettling atmosphere through its cinematography, score, and sound design.

The main character, Krisha, spirals into addiction and sabotages the holiday, leading to a devastating and violent climax.

Unlike other major holidays, (Halloween or Christmas for instance), Thanksgiving has slim pickings when it comes to getting horror movie counterparts. Yes, that has changed this year with Eli Roth giving us a masked slasher dressed as a pilgrim, but there is another horrifying Thanksgiving movie that borrows from more realistic elements of the holiday: Family reunions. While anxiety-inducing movies are nothing new, this A24 drama becomes a horror story the longer it goes on. Krisha (2015) is streaming on HBO Max, and it has family tension that bubbles like the pots on the stove before the pristine table spread gets stained and shredded. Director Trey Edward Shults would go on to make the better-known It Comes At Night (2017), which has a more typical horror premise. Two years earlier, though, he made another kind of psychological horror movie with his debut Krisha, which sees a family’s Thanksgiving spiral into disaster.

What Is 'Krisha' About?

Krisha follows its titular character (Krisha Fairchild), a woman in her 60s, as she visits her estranged family for Thanksgiving, returning to relatives that she hasn’t seen in an unspecific amount of time. Her past with addiction has strained key relationships and many relatives are distant or outright distrustful. Krisha has taken up the responsibility of preparing the turkey for the dinner, but the family gathering proves to be too much of an unfamiliar setting. Teetering on the edge, Krisha’s hold on her sobriety begins to crack and while she hopes there can be healing, there is too much stress, until it comes crashing down tragically. Now, from this premise alone, you might not think that Shults' directorial debut is a spooky flick; but from the filmmaking to the performances, the story hit similar beats found in the horror genre. While no one is physically trapped in the movie’s central large house, the film still has a claustrophobic feel, from the fenced-in property to the open space indoors. There is no warmth to be found, taking place primarily in the morning and afternoon for what is essentially daylight horror, where there is little privacy with so many relatives around. To get some quiet, Krisha must go upstairs to the guest room to stay out of sight. The cinematography, score, and sound design all work together to replicate the chaos happening inside Krisha's mind.

At one point, Krisha loses sight of the timer for the turkey as it cooks in the oven. She walks in a circle, the camera following with her as she wanders around the kitchen lost in her thoughts. The score underneath the scene is unpleasant, sounding more like a ticking to the timer that has been misplaced, and the overall discordant, electronic soundtrack by Brian McOmber keeps the audience feeling uneasy. Krisha is unsure how to interact with her estranged family, where the relatives talk over each other to the point it gets disorienting to listen to one conversation, something Krisha is figuring out how to adjust to just as we are.

Ultimately, the family is a factor in Krisha’s downfall. Krisha’s mother (Billie Fairchild), who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease, is brought over, but she doesn't remember her daughter. Trey (played by Shults), Krisha's son whom she hasn't seen in years, also comes over. He gives her a cursory hug and sits down for a chat, but hardly says much, bottling up his frustration and pain until he storms out. Then there’s brother-in-law Doyle (Bill Wise) who directly confronts the stranger in the house. “You are heartbreak incarnate, lady,” he tells her, should she think can she come and go as she pleases. This anxiety the story builds on is raw, coming from an authentic place from the filmmaker.

Memories and Horror Movies Inspired Director Trey Edward Shults for ‘Krisha’

Shults was interviewed by Paste Magazine where he talked about using personal memories and the Thanksgiving holiday. He said, “When my cousin relapsed at our family reunion, I couldn’t move because I was terrified. I have a history with my dad, and addiction, and it felt like a horror movie. The tension was unbearable. But it’s just a domestic family in a tough situation. So if we’re making a movie and we’re doing things cinematically, from my experience it was terrifying going through it. So I think it should be terrifying at certain moments.” Shults didn’t plan on making a “Thanksgiving, family reunion movie,” or “an addiction movie,” what he wanted to do was narrow in on the main character and what his family has been through. He did add, “Being objective about it now in hindsight, I do love the idea of starting with maybe a cliché setup and then going and doing something totally new and different within that.” The director also said how he was influenced by movies with a slow-burn dread and domestic fears.

In the same interview, Shults mentioned how before he began filming he watched The Shining (1980) and Rosemary’s Baby (1968). “I love when people say Krisha’s like a horror movie,” he said. “It’s not, but I dig that, because I like the idea of taking this setup, like a Thanksgiving reunion movie that sounds like a clichéd thing you’ve seen a million times, and the last thing you’re gonna think is that moments are gonna feel like a horror film.” Krisha is a family drama and character study, but it pulls from the kind of suspense from the classics he names. The movie opens with a close-up, a lingering shot of the titular woman's face, and the distraught expression where her lip quivers and her eyes are wide open, similar to the haunting expression from Jack Nicholson as he comes apart in the Overlook Hotel. Then there are the claustrophobic, slow zooms that retreat from Krisha as she’s framed from behind the bars of a stairwell or sitting on the other side of a window panel.

By dinner, Krisha can’t handle the pressure, consuming her hidden stash of pills and a wine bottle. She may never have been sober as she claimed, or she brought everything with her as a heedless attempt at control. High and drunk, she drops the cooked turkey, causing a mess of seasoning, grease, and poultry on the floor. The Thanksgiving dinner is ruined, with Krisha having little awareness. When she heads back to the kitchen after getting put upstairs, she peeks around a corner to see her relatives as if she’s being conspired against like Rosemary (Mia Farrow), unable to trust friends or loved ones; in Shults' movie, with the supernatural left out, the domestic fears are intact as family members find an empty wine bottle and grasp their relative has relapsed. Even the movie’s poster art is horror-inspired.

‘Krisha’ Escalates Family Drama into Thanksgiving Horror

A scary personality shift can make for an intense performance, such as in watching the selfish choices Rue (Zendaya) makes in that harrowing Euphoria Season 2 episode. As for Krisha, the main character sabotages the holiday like someone inching a family antique to the edge of a table, knowing that it can fall over and shatter. Is it more understandable that someone of Rue’s young age succumbs to addiction? Krisha is a middle-aged woman who should have decades of experience in knowing right and wrong, that’s what her brother-in-law yells at her at least. But addiction comes in different forms, there is no age it can be limited to.

There is a shot where Krisha peeks out from behind the fridge, half of her face seen, with a sinister expression spread across as she stares at her son, desperate for him to reconnect with her, even if it means she forces him to. Inebriated and uncontrollable, she lashes out at her family, starting a screaming match that culminates into a violent altercation, ending Thanksgiving night on a sour note. Krisha Fairchild gives a devastating performance, playing a character who is both monstrous and wounded as slips further into self-pity. She craves acceptance and is right to feel out of place, but she can’t expect to be forgiven so quickly. For it to take one day to heal what has festered over years, is a plan that was always going to fail. The pain her relatives feel is valid, and a similar “horror” movie could be made out of any one of the family members, especially Trey. They deal with their pain and discomfort in varying ways which can make for a frustrating but effective viewing experience, as audiences may change who’s side they're on.

Bob’s Burgers tends to play favorites with the holidays, placing a fondness over Thanksgiving with episodes that deal with a turkey pardon gone awry, live birds attacking as Donna Summer plays, and other turkey-related mishaps for wholesome family chaos. On the other end, a pilgrim slasher will carve into Plymouth, Massachusetts as a throwback to iconic killers, promising to be a gruesome late November treat. Christmas and Halloween shouldn't be the cap on holidays where mayhem thrives, Thanksgiving has just as much to offer. There are no slashers, hotel spirits, or devil worshipers infiltrating the house that Krisha is set in, what resides there is the darkness of addiction and how it can implode.

