The first trailer for Queenpins, starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as two women who start a multi-million dollar coupon scam, has been released. The film, inspired by a true story, shows as these two friends go from struggling to make ends meet to flying in private jets and making crazy amounts of cash.

On the tails of these two are a Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) trying to get to the bottom of this coupon case, and a U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) who is unfortunately teamed up with the goofy Hauser. Queenpins also stars Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Stephen Root. Coming from STXfilms, which also released Hustlers, Queenpins seems to have a similar aesthetic, both of which have characters using unconventional and situationally hilarious means to cheat the system and gain wealth.

Image via STXfilms

RELATED: Watch 'Cruella's Paul Walter Hauser Reveal the Surprising Sidekick Inspiration for Horace

Queenpins is written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, who previously wrote and directed 2013’s Beneath the Harvest Sky. Queenpins comes to theaters on September 10. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Queenpins below.

Inspired by a true story, QUEENPINS is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.

KEEP READING: Watch 'The Good Place' Creator Accept a Nebula Award in the Most Hilarious Way Possible

Share Share Tweet Email

Black Widow Movies in Order: The MCU Films to Watch Before Natasha’s Solo Feature Witness Natasha Romanoff's complete arc.

Read Next

Ross Bonaime (93 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime