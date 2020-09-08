Kristen Bell’s ‘Queenpins’ Movie Nabbed by STX, Marking ‘Bad Moms’ Reunion

STXfilms has nabbed the female-driven comedy Queenpins, which is inspired by the true story of the largest counterfeit coupon scam in U.S. history.

The film reunites the studio with its Bad Moms star Kristen Bell, who plays a suburban housewife who decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club that ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

Queenpins marks a reunion on at least one other front, as it’ll co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who has worked with Bell on The Good Place and Veronica Mars. Leslie Jones was previously attached to the part. The comedy will also feature Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser, who was excellent in both I, Tonya and Richard Jewell.

The Way We Get By filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will direct from their own screenplay, and the film is a co-production between AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films. AGC’s Linda McDonough will produce alongside Red Hour’s Nicky Weinstock, while AGC’s Stuart Ford and Miguel A. Palos Jr. will executive produce alongside Ben Stiller and Breean Solberg of Red Hour.

Queenpins was developed by McDonough under her Marquee Entertainment banner prior to joining AGC earlier this year. The film will be distributed in the U.S., UK, and Ireland by STX, and the studio will handle international distribution through its network of global partners.

“We love everything about this comedy, especially reuniting with our friend Kristen Bell, who is paired perfectly with Kirby Howell-Baptiste. We know they’ve got great chemistry, and Kirby has shown she is a master of this kind of comedy in Why Women Kill,” said STX’s Adam Fogelson. “Audiences love this kind of entertainment — it’s a subversive suburban comedy for moms that dads will enjoy too. We’re thrilled to be working with Aron and Gita as we tell this fun story.”

“Aron and Gita have pulled together a phenomenal cast and Queenpins is shaping up to be exactly the kind of broad multi-generational, multi-cultural comedy caper that STX have enjoyed great success with in the past,” added Ford, likely referring to last year’s hit Hustlers.

Howell-Baptiste starred in the first season of Killing Eve as well as the first season of the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, and she also recurred on HBO’s Barry and Judd Apatow‘s Netflix series Love. She’ll soon be seen alongside Emma Stone in Disney’s Cruella, and you can click here to read more about that project.