Kristen Bell Says ‘The Good Place’ Finale Is So Good Fans Will Be Satisfied Big Time

With three seasons under its belt and only a few episodes left, imagining a world without The Good Place is going to be super tough. The Mike Schur-created series stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman whose journey through the afterlife has been twisty (to put it mildly) and has brought her together with fellow afterlife misfits played by William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto. Oh, and we can’t forget that this gang includes Ted Danson as a bow-tie wearing, bespectacled demon and D’Arcy Carden as Janet, the afterlife’s answer to Siri.

Fans of The Good Place (myself included) have known for some time that the series would be ending with Season 4, which is currently on the air. Schur took the surprise element out of the equation upon revealing the news all the way back in June. And yet, even knowing that and seeing the ambitious place this season started at and seeing things progress, it’s still going to be tough to say good-bye. Luckily for us, Bell recently opened up to Collider about the series finale in a recent interview and how it will be so satisfying fans will most likely not want a reboot or revival.

“It’s an incredibly worthy ending. We were all disappointed that the show would be over, but it did feel like the right thing to do. I don’t know that the show will ever come back ever, because the ending is satisfying. It’s a variety of things. It’s also a punch to the gut, but it is satisfying and it feels like that’s where the story ends.”

Of course, Bell said nothing when it came to the details that would make this series finale so satisfying. We do know the series finale will be a full 90 minutes long and, after that, the Good Place cast will appear for a post-finale processing session with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Start catching up to the show now if you’ve been slacking because The Good Place series finale airs January 30 on NBC.

