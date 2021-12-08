Netflix has finally released a trailer along with a premiere date and new title for their upcoming dark comedy series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, formerly known by the shorter, albeit less descriptive, The Woman in the House. Set for a premiere date of January 28th, the series will star Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Michael Ealy (Fatale), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Mary Holland (Happiest Season), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Samsara Yett (The Flight Attendant), Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish), and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Filthy Rich).

Comprised of 8 30-minute episodes, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will tell the story of Anna (Bell), a recent divorcee who finds herself sipping glass after glass of wine, gazing out the window at the empty house across the street. Then, one day, some new neighbors arrive at the vacant home. An attractive man (Riley) and his young daughter (Yett) move into the house, finally giving Anna something to look at. Anna’s days begin to get a little bit brighter with this newfound form of entertainment until she witnesses a horrific murder. But, can Anna even trust her own eyes and sanity?

Creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf promise to take audiences on a comedic thrill ride full of twists and turns as viewers join Anna in questioning her reality. Ramras, Davidson, and Dorf also join Bell, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Michael Lehmann, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions as executive producers.

The trailer gives us a peek into the humdrum life of the protagonist and her forested and dreary town. We can see that Anna may have a *bit* of a drinking problem as she sucks down glass after glass of red wine while the corks pile up around her. Her word of witnessing a murder is also immediately put into question by viewers as we see that she has been mixing her vino with some medications her therapist has put her on and she seems to be a bit forgetful, as she takes a hot pan out of the oven without an oven mitt. Bell looks like she will shine in the leading role with her pristine comedic timing mixed with a flair for the dramatics.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window comes to Netflix on January 28. Check out the trailer for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window below.

