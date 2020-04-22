Join Kristen Bell for a Virtual Game Night with 4 Friends

Listen, these current times are extremely uncertain. And that uncertainty is exacerbated by the necessary self-quarantine we’re all under. It can get incredibly lonely being isolated all this time, even if you live with someone. So Kristen Bell wants to help with that, while also raising money for an extremely good cause at the same time.

By donating money via Omaze to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating the public-private partnerships needed to solve Los Angeles’ most complex challenges, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a virtual game night with The Good Place and Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell with four friends. Kristen Bell herself will call you and your friends to play a game over video chat! You don’t even have to leave the couch or change out of your PJ’s.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles is working to support families and small businesses, supply hospitals and front-line medical workers with critical resources, and provide services for our unhoused neighbors and older residents. Your generosity will help the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles protect the city’s most vulnerable populations.

So not only are you entering for a chance to play games with Bell, you’re donating money to a great cause that can use all the help it can get. We’re in this together, every single one of us.

Head over to Omaze to enter for a chance to win this virtual game night. Stay safe. Stay home.