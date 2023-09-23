Launched into household name status by her lead role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series, Kristen Stewart has proved herself to be much more than just a teen star. Taking on roles in both mainstream and independent projects, Kristen Stewart has showcased her fantastic talents across a variety of genres but excels particularly in dramatic roles due to her nuanced and subtle performances.

With a career spanning over two decades since her 2001 debut in The Safety of Objects, Kristen Stewart has appeared in dozens of feature films and has also turned her talents to directing, recently directing a music video/short film for supergroup Boygenius. With many great performances in her filmography, these are Kristen Stewart's most critically acclaimed narrative films, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Speak' (2004)

80% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Co-written and directed by Jessica Sharzer and based on the book by Laurie Halse Anderson,Speak is a drama film about a teenage girl, Melinda (Kristen Stewart), who becomes a selective mute after being assaulted by another student. The film follows Melinda as she is ostracized by her peers and must learn to regain her confidence after undergoing severe trauma.

Halse Anderson is known for her unflinching portrayals of young adulthood and Speak's film adaptation has been praised for its sensitive and thoughtful representation of its tough subject matter. Stewart's lead performance is powerful and understated and shows her incredible promise as an actor even in her early teen years.

9 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

80% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Directed by master of the body horror subgenre David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future is a science fiction horror film about a future in which extreme body modifications and surgeries have become a key part of society. The film follows Caprice (Léa Seydoux) and Saul (Viggo Mortensen), a performance artist couple whose act revolves around Caprice removing organs from Saul's body.

Stewart's performance was praised for its pitch-perfect strangeness, portraying Timlin, an unsettling and perverted woman equally infatuated with Saul and with surgery itself. The film is classic Cronenberg, framing its body horror as both grotesque and strangely sensual and earning critical praise for its stylish visuals and strong performances.

8 'Personal Shopper' (2016)

81% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Personal Shopper, written and directed by Olivier Assayas is a supernatural thriller starring Kristen Stewart as Maureen, a supermodel's personal shopper who attempts to contact her deceased brother from beyond the grave. Simultaneously a ghost story and a drama about loneliness and grief, the film is a nuanced character study of its protagonist and also features genuinely spooky moments.

The film received acclaim for its suspenseful directing and ambiguity, and Stewart's performance as Maureen was largely considered its standout element. Able to communicate a deep well of sadness, loss, and world-weariness with her subtle expressions and vocal delivery, Personal Shopper is considered one of Kristen Stewart's best performances.

7 'Happiest Season' (2020)

82% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Happiest Season is a romantic comedy-drama co-written and directed by Clea DuVall. The film follows Abby (Kristen Stewart) and her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) as they visit Harper's family for Christmas. Much to Abby's dismay, it is quickly revealed that Harper is still closeted and intends the two of them to pose simply as friends in front of her conservative family, causing strife in their relationship.

The film was praised upon release for balancing its comedy with its heavier themes, and for its excellent cast which also contains scene-stealing performances from Mary Holland, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy. Additionally, as a Christmas film focusing on a lesbian relationship, Happiest Season brings a vital dose of queer representation to a historically very heteronormative genre.

6 'Spencer' (2021)

83% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Spencer is a drama film directed by Pablo Larraín, set during Christmas 1991, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. The film is a fictionalized account inspired by true events and follows Diana in a state of emotional turmoil as her marriage to Charles (Jack Farthing) unravels after his affair.

Instead of attempting to perfectly recreate real events, Spencer leans into a more melodramatic tone and includes details such as ghostly visual hallucinations of Anne Boleyn (Amy Manson) to emphasize its themes of the pressure put upon women in the British royal family. Stewart's performance as Diana received universal acclaim, including from people who worked closely with the real Diana, with her nuanced performance perfectly capturing the Princess' mannerisms and voice.

5 'Into The Wild' (2007)

83% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, Into the Wild is a biographical drama written and directed by Sean Penn. The film follows Christopher (Emile Hirsch), a young man who becomes dissatisfied with society and sets out to live on an abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness. Stewart plays a supporting role as Tracy, a teenager who has unrequited feelings for the protagonist.

Into the Wild was highly critically acclaimed and received Oscar nominations for editor Jay Cassidy and supporting actor Hal Holbrook. The film has been particularly praised for its visuals, its strengths as a character study of a complicated but sympathetic protagonist, and its soundtrack by Pearl Jam frontmanEddie Vedder.

4 'Still Alice' (2014)

85% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Still Alice is a drama film written and directed by Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland based on Lisa Genova's 2009 novel of the same name. The story focuses on Alice (Julianne Moore), a distinguished professor who develops early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. It also features Alec Baldwin as her husband John, and Kristen Stewart as her youngest daughter Lydia.

The film is heartbreaking, with Stewart's performance in particular wonderfully exploring the complicated relationship between Lydia and her mother as Alice's disease progresses. Still Alice's delicate subject matter is handled with authentic dignity and sensitivity due to being so close to the writer-director's hearts - the film was made while Glatzer himself suffered from a neurodegenerative disease, ALS, and his husband Westmoreland was his primary caretaker.

3 'Adventureland' (2009)

88% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Adventureland, directed by Greg Mottola, is a comedy-drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and Stewart as James and Em, two young adults working at an amusement park in the late 1980s. The film focuses on James' coming of age and the love triangle that emerges between Em, James and their married coworker Mike (Ryan Reynolds).

Praised for its humor, nostalgic vibes, and tenderness, Adventureland is a witty and charming film about post-graduate life. Kristen Stewart's performance was particularly acclaimed for its subtlety and the film also features a strong supporting cast including actors like Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, and Martin Starr.

2 'Clouds of Sils Maria' (2014)

91% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Written and directed by Olivier Assayas in his first collaboration with Stewart, Clouds of Sils Maria stars Juliette Binoche as Maria, an actress dealing with insecurity about her age after being cast in an erotic drama stage play alongside a much younger performer (Chloë Grace Moretz). The film also explores Maria's chemistry with her younger personal assistant Valentine (Stewart), drawing parallels with the fictional relationship in the play.

Clouds of Sils Maria was received warmly by critics as an intelligent and well-made drama that explores complex themes of aging and relationships. In particular, the dynamic between Binoche and Stewart's characters excels as a compelling core to the film, brought to life by two characteristically strong performances.

1 'Certain Women' (2016)

92% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Written, directed, and edited by minimalist filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women is a drama film that stars Stewart, Laura Dern, Michelle Williams, and Lily Gladstone. The film follows each character as they deal with loneliness, relationships, and the impacts of patriarchy in small-town Montana.

Certain Women has slow-burn pacing, focusing on the intricacies of ordinary people's lives. Receiving near-universal praise due to its fantastic cast and quietly melancholy filmmaking, Certain Women is a feminist film that explores themes of identity and agency.

