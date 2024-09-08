Imogen Poots has an exciting update about her upcoming starring role in The Chronology of Water. The film will be Kristen Stewart's feature directorial debut. Poots spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff while promoting her new film All of You at the Toronto International Film Festival. Says Poots of Stewart, who she calls "one of the greatest directors I've ever worked with in my life." She continued singing Stewart's praises, saying:

"She's really something. She was born to do it. I'm so proud of her. We'd like shout at each other on set like sports coaches. We were both incredibly passionate about the project and had the same energy around it and the stakes were very high for both of us all the time. She has just cared about this for so long, and she did it. I think it was so hard to get it made because the subject matter and I think at several moments along the way, anyone would think 'Is this even worth it?' She kept going. She found the right financiers for the project. We didn't have to censor any of the story because that would have been pointless. She's done it her way and it's the only way. I think she's punk-rock and authentic, and she's my favorite girl. I think she's amazing."

Stewart had struggled to get the film made after it was first announced as being in development in 2018. Despite Ridley Scott's Scott Free being attached to the project, financing was difficult to secure for the film, thanks to its dark content and non-linear structure. Stewart announced earlier this year that she wouldn't make another movie until The Chronology of Water was in the can — but as Poots confirms, Stewart made the film, and made it her way. No release details or dates have yet been announced, however.

What Is 'The Chronology of Water' About?

Image via Prime Video

The Chronology of Water is adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir of the same name. It centers around Yuknavitch's acceptance of a swimming scholarship at a Texas university, where she hopes to escape her abusive household and make the Olympics — but unfortunately, her own addictions result in her losing the scholarship. She ends up at the University of Oregon, where she ends up working with literary legend Ken Kesey (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Sometimes a Great Notion). There, she realizes her own literary ambitions and finds peace in her own personal life.

Before The Chronology of Water, Poots can be seen in All of You, a new science fiction romance from director William Fields. It also stars Brett Goldstein (who co-wrote it), Zawe Ashton, and Jenna Coleman. It premieres at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The Chronology of Water has wrapped filming; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned at Collider for more news out of TIFF.

