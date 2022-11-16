Kristen Stewart is partnering with Scott Free once again, this time to make her feature film directing debut, according to Deadline. Having previously made a short film, Come Swim, which she wrote, directed and screened at both Cannes and Sundance, she is now reuniting with the Ridley Scott-backed production company to direct The Chronology of Water. Stewart will also adapt the script alongside Andy Mingo, with the basis being the memoir written by Lidia Yuknavitch. Scott and Michael Pruss are producing alongside Mingo. Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer will serve as an executive producer on the film.

“Lidia’s memoir honors corporeal experience, radically,” said Stewart. “To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means … is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia’s life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her.”

“Ridley and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s extraordinary memoir,” said Pruss. “Just as we have seen in Kristen’s short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness and fearless emotionality to The Chronology of Water. Furthermore, to have the opportunity to work with Imogen — who is tailor-made for the lead role — is incredibly exciting. The combination of their talents will no doubt produce something exquisite for film audiences worldwide.”

The film is set to star Imogen Poots, who was most recently seen in The Father alongside Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The film, directed by Florian Zeller, was nominated for Best Picture, and won the awards for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. A prolific screen presence, she's appeared in films as varied as 28 Weeks Later, Jane Eyre, Need for Speed, Green Room and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Stewart is coming off the most acclaimed role of her career, having been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer. The film earned her the best notices of her career, and numerous awards which included a Critics' Choice Award. She was most recently seen in David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future alongside Viggo Mortensen.

The official synopsis of the film describes the novel as: