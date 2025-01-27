After starring in one of the most popular teen-targeted film franchises in cinematic history, landing an Oscar-nomination for her portrayal of one of the most famous women in history, and picking up more roles that align with her identity as a member of the queer community, it’s shocking that there’s still a place where Kristen Stewart hasn’t left her mark. And soon, it will be even more difficult to find that missing piece, as Stewart is set to make her feature-length directorial debut with The Chronology of Water. Having previously helmed music videos for the likes of Boygenius and Chvrches in addition to a few short films, Stewart will fully step into her director era with the project based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. Adding even more impressive bonus points to her premiere production, the Love Lies Bleeding star also co-penned the screenplay with Andy Mingo.

While not much has come out about the romantic drama that features Outer Range alum Imogen Poots in the leading role, Collider’s Steve Weintraub dug for a bit of information during a recent conversation with Stewart. Joined by Steven Yeun (Beef), the trio were discussing Stewart and Yeun’s upcoming film, Love Me, when the on-the-rise director shared a few updates on her project. Revealing where she was at in the process, Stewart said,

“Oh, I didn't actually film it. It was just sort of something that I wanted to try out. [Laughs] No, I’m kidding. We did roll. We rolled when we made it. I'm finishing it right now. It's been a long process.”

Although Weintraub didn’t ask Stewart what her favorite part of the process of helming her breakout feature was, it’s clear through her words that working with the cast of The Chronology of Water was a life-changing experience that she’ll cherish for the rest of her days. Explaining a bit of the plot and singing the praises of her main cast, she continued,

“It's an incredibly ephemeral film. It's a movie about memory. It's something that is taking a moment, but I have footage that you could eat with a fork and knife. Imogen Poots is better– when I say “better,” she's more alive than I have seen anyone be alive in a movie. If I was ever going to make a movie as an actor who just loves actors, loves performance, loves watching people do unexpected things… I've just never had that experience. I've never been around it. She's so incredible. She's like family to me now. That's what you want a movie to do to you. I have made family members doing this, and we will continue making movies forever. It was such a good first step.”

‘The Chronology of Water’s Splash Into Cinemas

Close

So, now you’ve read all about The Chronology of Water, and you’re feeling thirsty for Stewart’s directorial debut, you may be asking when the movie will make its way into cinemas. For that, there’s unfortunately not quite an answer yet — although Stewart has a vague idea of where she’d like to see it debut.

“When can you see it? My goodness. I don't know. It's a festival movie. It's a total arthouse film, and so kind of wherever we get lucky enough to be accepted or welcomed, that's where we'll go, but we don't know what that is yet…"

While you wait for The Chronology of Water to cannonball into theaters, you can check out Stewart and Yeun in the inventive romance film, Love Me, in cinemas on January 31.