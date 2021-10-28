In a much talked about interview with The Sunday Times earlier this month, Kristen Stewart, everybody’s favorite cinematic Princess Di, said she thought that she had only made five “really good” films. Hopefully, her long-awaited directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, will be her sixth. And, per Variety, there’s some news: she’s finally casting for it. Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Stewart revealed the following about her forthcoming film:

“We’re casting right now,” Stewart said to Variety. “We’ve been putting together and have been thinking about this for a really long time. I’m so stoked. It’s taken the time it’s needed. Some of these take a decade to put together. I just jump every gun in my life and start talking about stuff before they’re really relevant, but it’s more relevant than ever. Now we’re casting the movie. We’re finding our Lidia Yuknavitch.”

RELATED: 'Spencer' Character Posters Reveal the Princess Diana Biopic's Major PlayersIt’s difficult to speculate who might step into Yuknavitch’s shoes—but given the autobiographical material, you might think Stewart is ready to get in front of the camera, too. According to her? Apparently not. “There’s actually no part for me,” she told Variety. “I guess depending on who plays Lidia, I could maybe play her older sister but probably not. I keep trying to figure out a way to get in there but I don’t think so.”

Fortunately, we have more than enough Stewart to tide us over for now. Her ravishing turn in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer has picked up rave reviews since it premiered at Venice Film Festival in September, and she’s on an awards trajectory seldom matched on the circuit. On top of that, she’s just wrapped filming on David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future with Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux - so, suffice to say, the Stewart fans out there can probably wait for Water. Just about.

