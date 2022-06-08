In her efforts to move behind the camera, Academy Award-nominee Kristen Stewart is putting her ghost-hunting show into motion. Stewart is seeking to curate a cast of queer ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the production, Variety reports. She's announced open calls for anyone interested through a website posted to CJ Romero's — self-proclaimed 'ghost-hunting Hairstylist' — Instagram account.

Ghost-hunting never goes out of style because viewers can count on the paranormal to fascinate them. Between shows like Syfy's Ghost Hunters and BuzzFeed Unsolved — now Watcher — there's always a place for spirits on television and this realm. Stewart is looking to create "the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever," blending genres (can Queer be considered a genre?) between the macabre and the inclusive.

In a continued quest to make the LGBTQ+ community more commonplace in the public eye, queer creators are making efforts to branch out from the niche to the mainstream. From RuPaul's Drag Race bringing the art of drag to a wider audience, to Queer Eye's original and revamped series' highlighting the heart of the community through fashion and interior design. More recently, RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel's show Trixie Motel aired on Discovery+ this month, bringing the community to yet another audience. It only makes sense that Stewart would want “a paranormal romp in a queer space,” and she's reaching out to fans to do so.

Stewart's message on Instagram:

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever. We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

Stewart is best known for her presence in front of the camera, and most recently for her role in David Cronenberg's return to body horror Crimes of the Future. Lately, Stewart has been opting for roles that allow her to demonstrate a wider range of acting like her starring role as the iconic Princess Diana Spencer in last year's bio-drama Spencer which earned the actress an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Other film credits include American Ultra, another biopic drama, Seberg, chronicling the life of Jean Seberg, Clouds of Sils Maria, and Personal Shopper. She's set to star in a romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, in pre-production with Saint Maud-director Rose Glass.

For her ghost-hunting project, Stewart, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, first discussed the idea in the fall of last year. Partnering with Queer Eye producers Scout, Stewart will executive produce the untitled paranormal show and will be "aiming for a richness." As for guests on the show or what type of haunts the show will film, further information is still unknown.

If you find yourself curious about Stewart's project, check out the original Instagram post below: