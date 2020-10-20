Kristen Stewart Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season’ to Premiere on Hulu This Thanksgiving

Kristen Stewart‘s new holiday rom-com Happiest Season will bypass theaters and premiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, Nov. 25 — just in time for Thanksgiving.

Clea DuVall directed the movie, which co-stars Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen and Mary Holland, the latter of whom co-wrote the script with DuVall, based on a story by the director. The film was produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner, and executive produced by Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy.

Happiest Season aims to capture the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. Stewart plays Abby, a young woman who is about to meet her girlfriend Harper’s family for the first time and is planning to propose at their annual Christmas dinner — until she realizes that Harper’s family doesn’t even know she’s gay. When Abby learns that Harper (Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

“This holiday season — more than any other — we could all use a little happiness. It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea’s marvelous and fresh holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees,” said Nicole Brown, the newly-promoted president of TriStar Pictures. “We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do.”

“With its all-star cast and modern storytelling, Happiest Season brings yet another breakthrough film to Hulu that we know our viewers will love,” said Brian Kendig, who serves as the director of content acquisition at Hulu. “We are honored to be the streaming home of this fresh and funny romantic comedy that explores love, family and acceptance this holiday season.”

“I am beyond grateful to Hulu for providing an incredible home for Happiest Season, and I’ll forever cherish my journey with Sony Pictures who felt just as strongly as I did about the value of bringing the first major LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com to audiences,” added DuVall. “I’m hopeful that this universal story, told through a unique lens, will join the long list of holiday classics that continue to bring all of us so much joy and happiness.”

The deal gives Hulu the U.S. rights to Happiest Season, while co-financiers Sony Pictures and Entertainment One will retain distribution rights in Canada and the rest of the world. Overseas plans, including potential theatrical releases, will be finalized in the coming weeks, and the film’s forthcoming soundtrack will feature modern holiday songs.

As a big fan of Mackenzie Davis, I’m looking forward to this movie, and I think co-writer Mary Holland is really funny, so here’s hoping she and DuVall have cooked up a new holiday favorite with this LGBTQ-friendly film. Happiest Season also seems like a nice change of pace for Stewart, who has been doing very serious indie movies and big, loud studio movies the last couple years. She’s currently prepping to play Princess Diana in the indie movie Spencer, and you can click here to read more about that high-profile project.