Kristen Stewart has been front and centre of the cultural conversation in a way not seen since her Twilight days apropos of starring in Princess Diana psychodrama Spencer in recent months. But her qualities as a performer have not gone unnoticed in arthouse circles, even if the franchise had, for some time, marred her in the public eye (and led her to conclude, in a recent interview, that she'd only made five good films). That's largely down to French auteur Olivier Assayas, who made the shrewd judgement to cast her in starring roles not once, but twice. And now she'll appear in the filmmaker's televisual remake of his 1996 film Irma Vep, New Yorker reveals.

Stewart has a "small role" in the series, according to New Yorker. The A24 production is currently shooting in Paris, the magazine also reveals. Nothing is known about the role at current. The two Assayas films she previously starred in where 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria and 2016's Personal Shopper, which particularly brought attention back to her star qualities. One might reasonably presume that a third collaboration between the pair, however small it might be, will bring similar goods.

Little is known about how much fidelity will be kept to Assayas' original film in the TV show. The 1996 Irma Vep centered on a real-life actress, Maggie Cheung, playing a fictionalized version of herself, cast in a remake of silent film classic Les Vampires, but the production is ruined by egos and squabbles. Alicia Vikander is set to star in the show - not as herself, but as a fictional American movie star disillusioned by her career.

Vikander will also executive produce the show, along with Sylvie Barthet, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan, and Hallie Sekoff. Irma Vep is also a co-production between HBO and A24.

Irma Vep does not have a release date.

