Is Kristen Stewart going to play the Joker opposite of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman? Would she ever consider playing the famous Joker? These were questions Variety recently asked Stewart, in light of a social media campaign to cast Stewart alongside her Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson, who will be making his Bat-debut in the upcoming The Batman set to debut on March 4, 2022 in theaters.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart told Variety, in a reaction to the idea, as she was on her way to an Academy Awards event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s Spencer from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Still the Spencer star said it wasn’t a definite “no,” but "not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new,” she said. Although Stewart won’t be in the upcoming The Batman, the film itself may be worth checking out for all you DC fans out there. The cast includes Pattinson as the caped crusader, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

While Stewart won’t be starring along Pattinson, she still has plenty of upcoming productions that are keeping her busy. Some of her upcoming projects include a lead role on the next David Cronenberg film Crimes of the Future, and, of, course her starring turn as Princess Diana in Spencer set to come to theaters on November 5. In addition, Stewart is a contender for an Oscar nomination for her Spencer role, ahead of Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

