Kristen Stewart and Kate McKinnon Face Off in Tense New ‘SNL’ Promo

Hosting Saturday Night Live is supposed to be a momentous occasion full of joy and mirth. Heck, when Chance the Rapper hosted his episode last week, he was the happiest we’ve ever seen a human being. But maybe starring in your own big-budget action movie changes you. Because in a new promo for SNL‘s November 2 episode, host Kristen Stewart of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot was deadly serious. After all — she had to deal with SNL cast member and star of a couple big-budget action flicks herself Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters, The Spy Who Dumped Me).

At the beginning of the clip (shot with surprisingly sumptuous cinematography, we might add), Stewart is doing a good job hitting the marks of an SNL promo. She talks about her excitement of returning on November 2, mentions the musical guest Coldplay, and absolutely rocks the hell out of a “Dad glasses and gold chains” combo we didn’t know was a vibe but now view as “the only vibe.” But then, McKinnon swivels around in a mafioso chair (again, just handsomely shot and produced; well done, SNL crew). And delivers this threat: “I think we all know who the king of the castle is around here, right?”

From there, Stewart turns into full “intimidating action hero” mode. She stares down McKinnon and gives her guff right back. The camera delivers some absolutely delicious dutch angles of their pseudo-Western showdown. And the two decide to settle their differences the only way they know how. We would never spoil the end of a good bit, but we’ll say two things about the clip’s ending: It will make a certain part of your body hurt, and McKinnon makes a “hard-turn” performance choice that made me literally LOL.

Check out the full Stewart/McKinnon SNL promo below, and marvel at that shadowy cinematography, y’all. For more on Kristen Stewart, enjoy our exclusive interview with her.