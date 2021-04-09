Yes, personal talent is vital to excelling in Hollywood, but making a movie is truly a team effort and for actors, having a supportive scene partner could make all the difference. While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating her new audio/podcast series, Soft Voice, Naomi Scott took a moment to look back on her experience making Charlie’s Angels with Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.

No, the reboot wasn’t the sequel-earning smash hit Sony was likely hoping for, but I’m a big believer the Elizabeth Banks-directed film deserved more credit than it got, largely because of the infectious chemistry between the lead trio. Scott plays Elena, an engineer eager to expose the higher ups at her company who are trying to use a sustainable energy device she created for nefarious purposes. In come Sabina (Stewart) and Jane (Balinska), two Angels tasked with helping Elena put a stop to her employer’s plan.

The charm of the trio is undeniable on screen and that quality of the film likely had something to do with how supportive they were of one another on set. When we hit the Charlie’s Angels portion of our conversation, I asked Scott what she appreciated most about Stewart and Balinska as scene partners. She began:

“I’m British; we don’t really mess with guns here, right? It’s not a thing. So Ella is trained in guns. I can’t even tell you what it’s called! She just knows. She’s just a ninja. She just has all these qualifications, like she has gun qualifications. I don’t know! Kristen and Liz, when choosing their guns, they were just so into it. I was like five meters away. I feel so uncomfortable around a gun. So everyone knew I was a bit weird about guns - which probably worked for my character by the way.”

Scott then took a moment to highlight a particular instance of Balinska making sure she was comfortable with the use of guns on set:

“When we were in the car, Ella just did such a great job of making sure - even though you do have people there for safety, etc., etc. - and she was in the car scene where she jumps and she does have this humongous gun, right? You know, they shoot blanks or something. I don’t even know the technical thing! [Laughs] I love how I was in an action movie and I’m like, ‘Yeah, so the fake guns that make noise.’ And she just made sure that I felt comfortable in the sense of, she would stop and be like, ‘No, no, no. Wait. So Naomi, I’m gonna put it here so that the butt is here, so do you feel comfortable with that?’ So she just made sure that I felt really comfortable and I just really appreciated it. She was just fantastic. When it came to stunt stuff, when it came to anything physical, she really kind of owned those moments and I really give credit to her. And this was her first movie and the way she navigated it, I love that girl. I think she’s wonderful.”

When it came to working with Stewart, the quality Scott highlight didn’t come as much of a surprise. Back in November, Stewart’s Happiest Season co-star Mackenzie Davis pinpointed something similar, and it’s something that could (and does) help her co-stars when they find themselves in tough positions. Here’s how Scott put it:

“The thing I appreciate most about Kristen is that she is so truthful in whatever it is she’s doing. She just can’t lie. She’s so authentic. And especially as this character, she was able to really lean into a side that people don’t always see of her. She’s just so funny and she’s so badass. She was always there for you emotionally. And she could also tell when I was feeling a bit in my head and she’d always be like, ‘You okay? You good?’ Just encouragement. Or if I clearly felt like, ‘Oh, well, that was a sh*t take,’ or I didn’t think I was good at whatever, and she’d be like, ‘Hey! Hey. Look at me.’ And she’d just give me a little moment, and I really appreciated that. And, you know, she’s Kristen Stewart! My girl’s been doing this for time, time, time. And she’s just a professional. She just knows her stuff.”

Looking for more from Scott? You’ve come to the right place! You can catch her full episode of Collider Ladies Night below to hear all about her experience working on Terra Nova, Power Rangers, Aladdin, The Martian and more!

