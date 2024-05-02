The Big Picture Director Panos Cosmatos will be directing a vampire thriller starring Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac, titled Flesh of the Gods.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the film follows a married couple who encounter a mysterious woman on a night of partying.

The new film is described as "a hot rod joy ride into the glittering heart of hell," resembling the vibe of Cosmatos' previous work, Mandy.

Mandy fans are finally getting the follow-up they have been dreaming of. According to The Hollywood Reporter, visionary director Panos Cosmatos is set to direct a vampire thriller starring Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac. In 2018, the Nicolas Cage horror feature grabbed audiences by the nerve-endings as one desperate man searches for his girlfriend, the titular lead of the story. The visuals were stunning, the concept immersive, and it is about time viewers got a spiritual successor. Cosmatos’ most recent foray behind the camera had him directing an episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, but viewers are no doubt excited for another full-length adventure from the director.

The new film titled, Flesh of the Gods, will star Stewart and Isaac as married couple, Alex and Raoul, respectively. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the two characters discover a mysterious woman when they embark on a night of partying. Cosmatos released in a statement a brief overview of what fans can expect when viewing the new film. He said:

“Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

Cosmatos describes a distinct vibe that would not be out of place in the world of Mandy, though hopefully without the same traumatic ending of Cosmatos’ previous film. Mandy was a strict revenge-horror film that was not meant to have a happy ending. If Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) had survived the events of the movie, there would be less cause for Red (Cage) to pick up the chainsaw. Details about the new film are limited, but the synopsis seems to indicate this will be less of a tragedy. But a blood bath is still on the table.

When Will 'Flesh of the Gods' Start Filming?

Image via Disney+

As of this writing, Flesh of the Gods has yet to go into production. Producers told THR that they hope to go into production with the film later in 2024. Fans will note that this is not Stewart’s first foray into the realm of vampires, but will be most likely closer in tone to her recent film, Love Lies Bleeding than the teen romance, Twilight. The A24 film was a blood-drenched love story that is just another addition to Stewart’s impressive filmography. She continues to dazzle in independent fare and her casting promises to be a prime choice next to the hiring of Isaac.

Flesh of the Gods is in early development, so stay tuned at Collider for further details as they become available. In the meantime, Mandy is available to stream on Hulu.

Mandy Set in the primal wilderness of 1983, a lumberjack leads a peaceful life with his beloved in a secluded cabin. Their idyllic existence shatters when a sadistic cult leader and his followers seize her, propelling him into a spiraling, surreal rampage of vengeance fueled by both love and an otherworldly evil.

Release Date September 14, 2018 Director Panos Cosmatos Cast Nicolas Cage , Andrea Riseborough , Linus Roache , Ned Dennehy , Olwen Fouéré , Richard Brake Runtime 121 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Panos Cosmatos , Aaron Stewart-Ahn , Chris 'Casper' Kelly

Watch on Hulu