Kristen Stewart makes a stunning and believable transformation into a young Diana Spencer in the first image from Pablo Larraín's Spencer . This exciting first look has been shared by Neon, the studio behind Spencer, as filming on the period drama begins. The Spencer script was penned by Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders and Serenity notoriety). The story will take place over the course of the Christmas holidays wherein Diana decides to officially end her marriage to Prince Charles. Stewart's casting as Diana was also a buzzy bit of news back when it was announced in June 2020. Stewart is notably the first American actor tackling a Diana depiction in movies and TV, which makes imagining her interpretation of Diana all the more fun to think about. Stewart also understands the pressures of public scrutiny, like this movie's subject, which should also add interesting shades to her performance.

In addition to an official image of Stewart as Diana, Neon has offered up new casting details. Timothy Spall (The King's Speech), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) have been cast but it is unclear who they will be playing. Additionally, the studio has shared an official synopsis for the movie. It reads:

"December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Stewart also shared an official statement on Spencer and the story she and the rest of the cast will be bringing to life under Larraín's direction. Per Stewart, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

The Spencer version of Diana we're going to see via Stewart's performance is just one of a great many notable interpretations of the late philanthropist, mother, and public figure. Recently, Diana entered the scene on Netflix's The Crown Season 4, with Emma Corrin playing a young Spencer through her courtship with Prince Charles, their wedding, the rocky years of their marriage, and ending with Diana resolving to leave that marriage by Christmas 1991. Season 5 will see Elizabeth Debicki pick up where Corrin's performance left off.

Spencer is currently filming and is scheduled for release some time in fall 2021. See the first image of Stewart as the late Diana Spencer below. In the meantime, check out our picks for the most anticipated movies of 2021.

