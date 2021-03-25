In anticipation of its fall release, Pablo Larraín’s highly anticipated new film Spencer just dropped a new image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. As the fourth season of The Crown continues to dominate this year’s awards season, it looks like Spencer could do the same for 2022 — except on the big screen. There is sure to be comparison between the two projects, particularly between the performance of Stewart and The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who won massive praise for her interpretation of the ill-fated princess.

Directed by Larraín and written by Steven Knight, Spencer will follow one of the most significant and dramatic weekends of Diana’s life – the 1991 Christmas holidays when she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Jack Farthing is playing the Prince of Wales, who is best known for portraying George Warleggan on BBC’s Poldark. Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris have also been cast in unspecified roles.

Production on Spencer just finished up its filming in Germany, and is now moving to the U.K. for its last stretch before post-production begins. Since the film only takes place over one weekend, a lot of the interiors and British countryside can most likely be filmed elsewhere. Moving to the U.K. for filming suggests that there are some key and possibly identifiable historical set pieces that must be shot on location.

The first picture of Stewart as Diana made a huge impact on the internet, giving audiences a taste of the titular princess in her to-be-expected fabulous costuming. Stewart’s face is a bit hidden as she’s looking to the side and covered by a lace hat. Additionally, the first image pictured Stewart with a forlorn and sad expression of her face, which is rather unsurprising given Diana’s tragic life story. This new image is a bit different. We still have Diana’s characteristic outfits and killer 90s hair, but this time Stewart is looking directly at the camera with a bit of a smirk on her face. We’re given a better look at how make-up and hairstyling transformed Stewart, and it seems as though besides the wig, they’re forgoing the use of prosthetics or other tricks to manipulate her face.

Given Larraín’s track record of directing brilliant, intimate biopics like the Natalie Portman-fronted Jackie, as well as the current boom of interest in the British royal family, Spencer is sure to be one of the must-see movies of this year. Stewart also have a history of giving wonderful performance of real life people, including her turn as Jean Seberg in Seberg and Joan Jett in The Runaways. Her take on Diana is surely not to be missed.

Spencer will be distributed in fall 2021 by Neon. Check out the new image of her below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spencer:

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

