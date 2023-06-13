Kristen Stewart is always one of the most fascinating individuals in Hollywood, with an eclectic career path that has gone to many varying different places since she popped onto the radar as the daughter of Jodie Foster in David Fincher's Panic Room. After the success that turned her into a global superstar via the Twilight series, like her co-star Robert Pattinson, she significantly broadened her career choices, having earned the financial freedom to do whatever she wanted.

In recent years, she's fought Cthulhu in Underwater, tried to bring down the British Monarchy in Spencer, embraced the Christmas romantic-comedy in the delightful Happiest Season and is now setting her sights on the most four-quadrant genre of them all - the stoner comedy.

During an interview she conducted with Rachel Sennott for Interview magazine, she disclosed that she was currently in the process of penning a script for what she described as a "really f*cking stupid" stoner comedy alongside her fiancée Dylan Meyer. Meyer previously co-wrote comedy Moxie, alongside Amy Poehler, and is the daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer.

Yeah. Design the shit out of your process. That’s the only way to enjoy it. Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really fucking stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company. I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, fuck that.

Stewart may also step behind the camera for this one. She's set to make her directing debut with The Chronology of Water, which is adopted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name. Imogen Poots stars in the film which is also produced by Ridley Scott. Stewart said her desire to direct was driven by the fact that she "felt scared" of bigger projects. The budget for the film is under $5 million, which was a major condition of her taking on the job.

“There’s a weird hierarchy that makes me uncomfortable. This is the most clichéd, rote, expected, and completely genuine thing, but I just want to make a Cassavetes movie. I want my first movie to be a student film, even if it takes three years.” Stewart added, “I’m also not going to make a movie for more than $5 million, because it makes me uncomfortable and they usually suck. But getting people to agree to do that is so hard.”