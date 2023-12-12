The Big Picture Apple TV+ comedy-drama Palm Royale showcases vibrant 1969 visuals and tells the story of a woman striving to join Palm Beach's elite.

The show's design team meticulously planned each shot to highlight the patterns, colors, and styles of the time period.

Palm Royale features an impressive cast including Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Leslie Bibb, and more.

It’s a vibrant pastel world in the first look photos for Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy-drama, Palm Royale. Previously titled Mrs. American Pie, the series will follow Kristen Wiig’s character, Maxine Simmons, a woman striving to make all the right moves and land her a spot alongside the Palm Beach elite. Billed as “a true underdog story,” Maxine will stop at nothing until she weasels her way into the “in” crowd, no matter the cost to her relationship with friends and family. The show is set in 1969, a colorful year that’s on full display in the images.

The design team had a blast with this project as every shot was impeccably planned to show off the patterns, colors, and styles of the time. Showing off the lavish life of a wealthy socialite in Palm Beach at the turn of the decade, one picture shows Allison Janney’s character, lounging in the lap of luxury and being pampered by two women. Janney wears an eye-catching gold, white, and blue patterned robe as she gets her nails manicured while a plethora of taxidermied birds are on display around her.

Another photo features Wiig’s Maxine Simmons as she sits by the pool at what appears to be a country club. Relaxing at a poolside table, Maxine dons a fashionable orange and yellow dress while napkins and umbrellas catch the eye with pops of pink. The cast for Apple TV+’s latest project simply can’t be beat with comedy legend Carol Burnett featured in a different still. The iconic star sips on a martini while absolutely crushing it in a baby blue dress complete with a chic pleated headwrap as the cherry on top.

Who Else is In Palm Royale?

As mentioned, the society-climbing story features an all-star lineup of famous names with Wiig, Janney, and Burnett just being the start of it. The series also stars Laura Dern (Wild), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama), Amber Chardae Robinson (Judas and the Black Messiah), Julia Duffy (Designing Women), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), and Kaia Gerber (Babylon), with a guest appearance by Bruce Dern (Nebraska).

Along with starring, Dern serves the production as an executive producer alongside Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalk Pictures banner. The pair are joined by Wiig, Tate Taylor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and John Norris for Wyolah Films, as well as Sheri Holman and Sharr White. Abe Sylvia also joins as an executive producer along with being the project’s scribe, showrunner, and co-director. Filling out the directorial team are Taylor, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

Palm Royale climbs to the top of the ladder with a three-episode premiere on Apple TV+ on March 20, 2024, with new episodes to follow every Wednesday through May 8. Check out the full stack of images above.