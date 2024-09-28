Kristen Wiig is one of our best comedic actresses out there. The former star of Saturday Night Live has had some great hits throughout the years. One of her most iconic is the 2011 film Bridesmaids. Now, you can celebrate friendship and the chaos of wedding dress shopping by watching the Paul Feig film on Netflix! As part of its October streaming release, fans of the Wiig and Maya Rudolph film can start streaming it as soon as October 1. Honestly, a perfect film to watch as we wrap up wedding season in the United States!

Wiig plays Annie, the single best friend of Lillian (Rudolph). When Lillian gets married, Annie realizes just how much of a mess her life really is. She has to contend with being single during her friend's wedding and fighting with Helen (Rose Byrne), Lillian's near perfect bridesmaid, at the same time. At its heart, Bridesmaids is about friends reminding each other that they are there for us to talk to, work through our issues with. And if that means that we have a bit of an issue with some food poisoning, then that's what friends are for.

Like any of Feig's work, Bridesmaids has a lot of iconic moments for fans to turn to. Whether it is Wiig drunk on a plane saying "Help me, I'm poor" to whatever Melissa McCarthy is doing in this movie, there is so much to love about it. Plus it has become one of those comedy comfort movies that people turn on when they need a good laugh. Wiig has this for those who want to laugh and Skeleton Twins for those who want to cry. Her filmography really has it all!

It Has the Best Final Musical Moment

(Universal Pictures)

It isn't easy to wrap up a movie perfectly but Bridesmaids does it so well that you just have to give the movie its props. Helen has one last surprise for Lillian and brings out the band, Wilson Phillips, to perform at her wedding. As they are singing "Hold On," Lillian and Annie begin to dance and sing the song together. That is, in a lot of ways, what best friends do whenever their "song" comes on and while the movie has a lot of ups and downs, its theme remained: Bridesmaids really are forever.

You can now experience the brilliance and the beauty of Bridesmaids on Netflix, starting on October 1.

