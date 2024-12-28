Back in 2003, in the heyday of reality television, Spike TV gave the world The Joe Schmo Show. It was a parody of the genre through the lens of one unsuspecting individual who believed he was on a real series called “The Lap of Luxury,” sort of like The Truman Show. Aside from Matt Kennedy Gould, the rest of the cast was in on the hoax. The other individuals, all trained improv actors, played into well-known reality TV archetypes, including Dr. Pat the Quack. One actress was exceptional and quite neurotic because she was nervous about blowing up the plan. Little did we know then that this incredible improv actress was future comedy star and Saturday Night Live legend Kristen Wiig.

Before 'SNL,' Kristen Wiig Sharpened Her Improv Skills on 'The Joe Schmo Show'

The premise of The Joe Schmo Show, created by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese​​​​​​, was simple — a show within a show. Matt Kennedy Gould believes he's playing a real competition show, but the experiment is all a hoax. The "Lap of Luxury" takes the concept of Big Brother, where individuals play for power and hope not to get evicted from the mansion. The challenges may seem over-the-top to us as viewers, but at that time, in the world of reality TV, it was plausible! The individuals around Matt are all improv actors. There is no script, but there are guide rails within which to play. Each of these actors has to do their best to play along, put aside their morals, and keep the charade going. For Kristen Wiig as Dr. Pat, her character was relatively reserved, very unlike the star we know today.

Kristen Wiig's character had a moral compass, so she was able to bob and weave into her personal morality without blowing up the secret. When Matt took one of the "evictions" hard, the entire mindset of the actors had to be altered. There is only so far ahead you can plan before actual human emotions must be factored in. The story beats had to change with everything moving faster, so there was less for Matt to pick up on. That being said, when the story allowed for her to be a tad naughty with the villainous Hutch, played by David Hornsby, Wiig's comedy chops were on full display. The comedian inside shined bright when she cast her vote for Hutch to win "The Lap of Luxury" because of the "three consecutive orgasms" he had "given her."

The reality of the reality show came during one challenge when Matt, truly playing full out, completely leveled Dr. Pat. In the challenge, the competitors are wearing sumo suits, and the real guy truly sent Kristen Wiig flying. Though, if you're a fan of SNL, perhaps one might have thought it was Wiig showcasing her physical comedy prowess. Matt made peace with her by offering her his prize of a vacation. Later in that episode, Dr. Pat got the chance to "voluntarily leave the game" for $25,000, which would prevent an eviction from taking place. Kristen Wiig's character took the offer, ending her time in the game until the end and the big reveal. Matt Kennedy Gould's infamous, "What is going on?" reaction to everyone being an actor was priceless and made the journey well worth it.

Season 2 of the Spike TV Series Featured Natasha Leggero

While Kristen Wiig is easily the highest-profile name to act out on The Joe Schmo Show, there was another known name to play along with a season later. The second season saw comedian Natasha Leggero as "Gina the Drunk." The second season took on the tropes from reality dating shows like The Bachelor as two unsuspecting targets, Tim Walsh and Ingrid Wiese, took part in "Last Chance for Love" as they compete for a pearl necklace in hopes of "dipping their wick" in the flame of love of Piper the Bachelorette and Austin the Bachelor. While Leggero only lasted a few rounds in the story due to her character's lushness, her impact helped her profile.

A recent revival will ensure a new generation is about to become engulfed in the hilarity that is The Joe Schmo Show. In a genre where anything can happen, the revival series, hosted by Cat Deeley, watches a new crop of characters take on a universe very much based on Squid Game. With The Joe Schmo Show rebooted and officially premiering in 2025, perhaps another Kristen Wiig will emerge. I'd personally like to put my money on a young comedian named Zach Zucker, a brilliant mind I've followed for nearly a decade. Needless to say, the series was a crucial stepping stone for Wiig, and hopefully, it can propel future talent into stardom.

The Joe Schmo Show revival returns to TBS on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The series is available to buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

