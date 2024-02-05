The Big Picture Palm Royale, previously titled Mrs. American Pie, is a star-studded show about the haves vs. the have-nots in Palm Beach in 1969.

Maxine Simmons, played by Kristen Wiig, is determined to break into the high-society inner circle of Palm Beach and resorts to blackmail to conquer the elite group of women.

The series features a talented supporting cast, including Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, and Carol Burnett, and is just one of many titles coming to Apple TV+ in the next year.

Things are all sunshine and rainbows in Palm Beach, that is, if you can buy into society. Today, Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer for its upcoming star-studded series, Palm Royale (previously titled Mrs. American Pie), a show about the haves vs. the have-nots. While previously released images gave us only a tease of the flourishing tropical locale and its eccentric inhabitants, the trailer goes all in on the upper echelon of society with Kristen Wiig’s Maxine Simmons just trying to get beyond the gates.

Maxine is willing to do just about anything to make it into the highbrow inner circle of Palm Beach in 1969, with the first full trailer showing her getting creative after the doors of the titular exclusive hotel - literally - close in her face. Starting with the woman at the top, Maxine tries to befriend Evelyn (Allison Janney) who has little time for the newcomer’s antics and even less patience. Despite being knocked down, Maxine gets up time and time again, knowing that this is the life that was meant for her until, finally, she gets the break that she needs. But, just because she’s gotten into the pearly gates of Palm Royale, doesn’t mean that everything will come easy, as Maxine has a lot of lessons to learn courtesy of the stuffy clique at the top. With secrets up her sleeve, the name of the game is blackmail for Maxine to conquer the elite group of women and become queen bee.

As if the show’s synopsis and the inclusion of Wiig and Janney weren’t enough to entice you to check out Palm Royale, the supporting cast should do the trick - unless you have no taste. Included in the lineup are Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Leslie Bibb (About My Father), Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari), Amber Chardae Robinson (Judas and the Black Messiah), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), and Julia Duffy (Designing Women). Oh, and that’s right - the series also features guest performances from Bruce Dern (Nebraska) and comedic legend and all-around icon, Carol Burnett.

Apple TV+’s Upcoming Slate Of Content

Palm Royale is just one of many titles arriving on the streamer over the next year. True crime fans will get their historical fix with Manhunt while Jennifer Connelly will lead the cast in the platform’s series adaptation of the sci-fi novel, Dark Matter. Speaking of book-to-screen makeovers, Palm Royale will be loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel, Mr. and Mrs. American Pie with Aby Sylvia penning the adaptation as well as serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dern and Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner, Wig, and more.

Check out the first trailer for Palm Royale below and tune in to watch the fight for status unfold when the first three episodes arrive on March 20, with new installments to follow through May 8.

