Time impacts us all. It’s the one thing that unites not just every living soul, but also all art from across the planet. Every painting, song, book, and movie will inevitably be impacted by the passage of time. This doesn’t just manifest in the most obvious ways, like technology or certain themes used to realize old pieces of art that are irrelevant in the modern world. The passage of time can be reflected in some truly oddball ways for pieces of art. A movie, for example, can have its age reflected by how once-unknown names in the supporting cast have become massively popular figures in the intervening years. Nobody could’ve predicted that kind of significance getting attached to their work years earlier.

The inexplicable phenomenon of time even affects Paul, a 2011 comedy by director Greg Mottola that saw leading men Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunited for an American comedy rather than a British production helmed by Edgar Wright. Those aren’t the only notable names in the cast, though, as the feature also contained Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Sigourney Weaver, and future Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons in its supporting cast. Paul would end up playing a very interesting role in the careers of these performers that nobody could’ve imagined back in 2011. Time. It impacts everybody. Even weirdo stoner aliens.

RELATED: Seth Rogen on the ‘Fast and Furious’-Like Potential of a Donkey Kong Spinoff Movie

What Exactly is ‘Paul’?

Image via Universal Pictures

For those who (very understandably) don’t know what on Earth Paul is, it’s basically an attempt by American producers to create their own answer to zombie movie Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, the first two installments of the Cornetto Trilogy. Like those earlier titles, Paul is a high-concept genre movie anchored by Pegg and Frost as a pair of ordinary people thrust into a super outlandish scenario. In this case, instead of zombies and elaborate murders in a small town, these two actors have to contend with a bawdy alien named Paul (voiced by Seth Rogen). A road trip comedy ensues that sees this otherworldly critter being pursued by Jason Bateman as a government agent working for a shadowy figure (portrayed by Sigourney Weaver).

As a movie, Paul has its amusing high points, especially whenever it leans on the innately witty rapport between Pegg and Frost. Still, it’s one of those American comedies that would almost certainly be better if it was just a relaxed road trip movie full of small humorous incidents (like Mottola’s 1996 indie classic The Daytrippers) rather than constantly interrupting the plot for action digressions. Mottola’s just not as skilled at filming scenes full of bullets or explosions. Plus, the dissonance between a traditional-looking alien and Rogen’s trademark laid-back voice provides chuckles, but it’s also hard to escape the feeling that something more could’ve been done with Paul. He’s amusing, but the idea of extra-terrestrials being more like humans than they appear on the surface isn’t a new concept (Earth Girls are Easy, anyone?) A more unique take on a comedic alien would’ve helped lend the feature more of a distinct identity.

Still, Paul, if nothing else, is a fascinating time capsule more than a decade after its release. Though Pegg and Frost are the two men at the top of the cast list, the supporting players of Paul are what will really grab the attention of moviegoers. Without realizing it, this feature managed to snag a lot of major names that were just on the cusp of breaking out.

Which ‘Paul’ Performers Blew Up After the Movie’s Release?

Image via Universal Pictures

Before 2011, Kristen Wiig had shown up in several comedy movies, including the 2009 Mottola feature Adventureland. The role of Ruth Biggs in Paul was one of her most prolific at that point (alongside her work as Vicki St. Elmo in MacGruber a year earlier) since it allowed her to be the female lead of an ensemble cast rather than just a cameo like in Date Night or Semi-Pro. However, just two months after Paul, Wiig would anchor Bridesmaids, her first true blue lead role and a box office smash that suddenly suggested this Saturday Night Live favorite had a major future on the silver screen. Paul was the last role for Wiig just before her career changed forever.

Meanwhile, Paul was one of the first notable film roles for Jesse Plemons, who was fresh off his work in Friday Night Lights. Here in Paul, Plemons was playing a comedic Southern antagonist, a broad caricature meant to serve as an immediate counterpart to the film's British human protagonists. Just a year later, Plemons would shed such broad roles behind in favor of playing Todd on Breaking Bad, a character that opened up a whole new world of possibilities for Plemons. The very preposterous tendencies of this Paul part have been left far in the rearview mirror by Plemons. Newcomer viewers of Paul in the modern world would undoubtedly be shocked to see an Oscar-winning dramatist like Plemons appearing in such a brief and caricatured role.

Even for cast members who were already quite experienced when Paul came out, the film functioned as an interesting turning point in their careers. For Seth Rogen, for example, voicing Paul solidified not just that he had an affinity for voice acting, but that he could do it in confines beyond family-friendly DreamWorks Animation titles. The door to projects like Sausage Party was suddenly opened. Meanwhile, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost would collaborate again after Paul (including on the Cornetto Trilogy capper The World’s End) but they would never headline another major American comedy. Recapturing that Edgar Wright spirit was just not an easy task.

Even the film’s clear homages to 1980s cinema (including the presence of aliens lead by Sigourney Weaver) are quite interesting considering that Paul came out in 2011. This and fellow 2011 feature Super 8 were homages to an era of cinema that general pop culture wasn’t quite totally enamored with paying tribute to just yet. Amblin tributes would be all the rage by the time Stranger Things and It rolled around in 2016 and 2017, but Paul was a harbinger of things to come. 1980s nostalgia could exist in mainstream pop culture and this movie wouldn’t be a weird outlier in the mainstream cinema scene for long.

Time Plays Tricks on Us All…Including ‘Paul’

Image via Universal Pictures

Nobody involved in making Paul could’ve imagined the greater significance it would hold in the future for the actors involved and even in the general history of 1980s nostalgia cinema. Optimistically, the most committed folks behind Paul were just looking to make something that could live up to Edgar Wright features they loved. Pessimistically, the most cynical folks behind Paul were undoubtedly seeking to ride the box office wave of other Seth Rogen hits and maybe sell some toys of an alien smoking a joint. The role this project would play in the larger careers of actors like Jesse Plemons was never on anybody’s mind. The flickering frames of this feature now hint at a future nobody involved with this movie could've predicted or imagined back in 2011.

Then again, though, that’s the exciting and terrifying thing about making any piece of art. It doesn’t belong to you. People’s wildly varying perceptions of a piece of art and just the grinding wheels of time will inevitably mold whatever one puts out into the world into something they never could’ve imagined. Art takes on a life of its own and that’s especially true when considering the extra unintentional layers of significance that can be added when putting it in a historical context. This is true for everything from the most avant-garde paintings to an R-rated comedy where an alien with the voice of Seth Rogen moons people. Time comes for us all. Not even Paul is impervious to that.