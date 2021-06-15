Kristen Wiig is set to star in the Stepford Wives-esque thriller The Husbands for MGM and Brad Pitt's company Plan B Entertainment.

Due for release on Aug. 3, The Husbands follows Nora Spangler, a successful attorney and overworked mother who goes house-hunting in Dynasty Ranch, a nice suburban neighborhood where she meets a group of high-powered women -- a tech CEO, a neurosurgeon, an award-winning therapist and a bestselling author -- with enviably supportive husbands.

When Nora agrees to help with a resident's wrongful death case involving the woman's husband, she is pulled into the lives of the women there and uncovers a plot that may explain the secret to having it all... one that’s worth killing for. The upcoming novel explores what lengths a woman will go to for a little more help from her husband.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Deadline reports that bestselling author Chandler Baker (Whisper Network) will adapt her own novel, thus marking her feature screenwriting debut. She'll also executive produce the movie, which Wiig will produce alongside Pitt and his Plan B partners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Plan B recently produced Lee Isaac Chung's Best Picture nominee Minari, and the company is currently developing Chung's next movie, as well as adaptations of Miriam Toews' novel Women Talking (with writer-director Sarah Polley and producer-star Frances McDormand); M.T. Anderson's novel Landscape With Invisible Hand (with writer-director Cory Finley), and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel The Water Dancer (with producer Oprah Winfrey).

Meanwhile, Wiig recently co-wrote, produced and starred alongside in Lionsgate's comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and she also played Cheetah opposite Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984. Wiig is currently co-writing an untitled Disney movie about Cinderella's evil stepsisters with Annie Mumolo, with whom she shared an Oscar nomination for writing Bridesmaids. Wiig is currently shooting Peacock's MacGruber series with her old SNL castmate Will Forte, and she also lends her voice to the next installment of Universal's Despicable Me franchise. The Husbands sounds like a strong project for the actress, and I look forward to seeing who MGM taps to direct this movie, especially since I imagine they'll go with a female filmmaker for this one. Stay tuned...

