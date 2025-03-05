Kristin Cavallari is returning to reality TV with Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, a new series airing on E! this summer. The upcoming reality show will follow Cavallari on her first Let’s Be Honest podcast tour, which hits the road on March 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Cavallari is set to make four stops on this tour, including in Chicago and New York.

On March 4, 2025, episode of Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, the longtime reality star opened up about this new journey. While the show will follow Cavallari on her tour, E! has promised that many shocking revelations will be filmed. Various guest stars — such as Cavallari’s famous friends, as well as some Bravo stars — are also set to be featured in the new series. Cavallari, meanwhile, has explained that this show is different than anything she’s ever done before:

"I know I have said I would not go back to reality TV 5,000 times, but this is different because this is not just a show about my personal life. I'm not dating on the show. It's not trying to come up with drama for storylines. This is truly a docuseries in the best sense of the word where they are really just documenting this journey. So I'm excited for that."

Kristin Cavallari’s New Reality Show Differs From Her Past Series

Cavallari is no stranger to reality TV — though fans can expect something quite different from the star in Honestly Cavallari. Since her introduction to the reality TV world in 2004’s Laguna Beach, Cavallari has starred in multiple shows. After joining fellow Laguna Beach frenemy Lauren Conrad on The Hills’ Seasons 5 and 6, Cavallari went on to have her own reality show, Very Cavallari too, which first aired on E! in 2018.

Very Cavallari ran for three seasons, ending in 2020 after Cavallari filed for divorce from her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. While much of the show featured a behind-the-scenes look at Cavallari’s new life in Nashville, the E! reality show also highlighted the drama between Cavallari and Cutler.

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour Will Be Much Different

As the show ended when her marriage did, there was a lot of personal drama featured on the series — which isn’t very different from what fans saw from Cavallari in Laguna Beach and The Hills. However, Cavallari has claimed that Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will be much different, as it will be less about showing relationship drama and more about documenting the star during her first tour.

Though much of the new series will focus on the podcast tour, cameras will also follow Cavallari and her friends around various local hot spots in Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. Meanwhile, while Cavallari has explained that she’s not dating anyone at the moment — and therefore, no relationship drama will be seen on this new series — E! has hinted that a few notable exes may appear in the show. Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will air on E! on June 5, 2025. Episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock.

