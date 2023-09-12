The Big Picture Kristin Cavallari is cautious about exposing her children to reality TV and social media, wanting them to have a normal childhood.

She believes that Laguna Beach had more producer manipulation compared to The Hills.

Kristin has made the decision to step away from reality TV herself, reflecting that it was a struggle to find storylines even on her show Very Cavallari.

Laguna Beach followed a group of real high school kids who lived in Orange County. The concept for the 2004 show came from scripted teen hit The O.C. The first season was narrated from Lauren Conrad's perspectives she navigated her crush for Stephen Colletti. But there was one big problem: Stephen was dating the younger, Kristin Cavallari. Normally the girlfriend would be the hero in the story where another girl was trying to get her boyfriend from under her. But 17-year-old Kristin was painted as the villain.

Everyone has moved on with new businesses, shows, and relationships. Kristin plans to reveal more about her life in her podcast, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. The reality TV star is now 36 years old and a mother to three children. She's divorced from Jay Cutler and dating. She told Us Weekly why she doesn't want her children to follow in her footsteps too soon.

Kristin Cavallari Says No Reality TV For Her Kids

The reality TV alum knows a thing or two about putting her life in the public eye. But she has made sure to do things differently for her kids. She decided not to post their faces on social media. "My kids have seen firsthand how things on the internet are not necessarily true," she told Us Weekly. "I’ve had conversations with them, and they’ve pulled up articles and been like, “This didn’t happen.” With Saylor, the big thing is body image. We’re trying to live up to a standard that truly doesn’t exist. I also worry about random people reaching out to them."

That also means television appearances are off the table for them. "Not until they’re 18," the mother said. "I just want them to be kids. I wanted to be older my whole life, and now I’m like, “Why didn’t I just enjoy being 18?” We all get there. So just live in the moment."

Kristin promised that she was done with reality TV too. "Even on Very Cavallari, it was a struggle for storylines. It’s not for me anymore," she explained. The television show ran from 2018 to 2020 and showed her running her businesses and her marriage.

Kristin Reflects on Laguna Beach and The Hills

Fans have learned more about the behind-the-scenes of Laguna Beach and The Hills over the years. Kristin was in the latter seasons of The Hills and gave her comparisons between the two productions. "I look at [the shows] very differently," she said in the interview. "Laguna Beach was more like producers coming in, kind of manipulating our lives, putting us in situations we wouldn’t normally be in. With The Hills, it was like, ‘OK, let’s go. I know what you want me to do. I’m going to play this character.’ It was like filming a real TV show."

This is probably not surprising considering Laguna Beach had a very young cast that is easier to manipulate. So it looks like Kristin's history makes her cautious about exposing her kids to the public. Fans will be able to keep up with her life through her podcast, but the days of her being on reality TV may be over for good.