The Big Picture University-set horror Kristy offers a fresh twist on home invasion genre, providing a terrifying playground for tormentors.

Director Olly Blackburn's Kristy is a low-budget gem that excels in fast, thrilling chase with a scream-queen hero worth rooting for.

Satisfyingly, Kristy delivers plenty of scares and payoffs, allowing viewers to cheer as the victim fights back against killers.

Hot take: there's no such thing as too many home-invasion horror movies. Sometimes, they just hit the spot. While you're gearing up for The Strangers: Chapter 1, a reboot of 2008's menacing instant classic The Strangers, now's the perfect time to reach back a decade and catch one you might have missed. Kristy, a 2014 horror/thriller that flew mostly under the radar, hits all the chords that a relatively short and easily digestible genre member should. Directed by Olly Blackburn and led by Haley Bennett, who carries nearly every moment of the film entirely on her own, Kristy takes home-invasion horror to the collegiate level. Stranded by choice in the dorm buildings of her university over Thanksgiving break, Justine (Bennett) is stalked and hunted by a group of sadistic killers who aim to eliminate the "Kristys" of the world. Kristy is a term they've coined, a play on "Christians," to represent the type of woman they feel the utmost resentment toward. On concept alone, Kristy has enough to draw some eyes, and of the countless takes on horror like this, it delivers everything you could want out of easy, movie-of-the-night entertainment.

Kristy (2014) A suspenseful horror film about a college student who remains on campus over Thanksgiving break and finds herself targeted by a group of masked assailants. Alone and isolated, she must outsmart and evade her pursuers who seem to have a ritualistic and sinister intent for choosing her as their victim. Release Date August 7, 2014 Director Olly Blackburn Cast Haley Bennett , Ashley Greene , Lucas Till , Chris Coy , Mike Seal Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Anthony Jaswinski

What Is 'Kristy' About?

Justine is attending college with the help of financial aid, so when everyone else is heading home for Thanksgiving, she decides to save the money and stick it out on campus. Her boyfriend Aaron (Lucas Till) and roommate Nicole (Erica Ash) offer to change their plans or bring her along on their separate travels, but Justine declines. After all, how bad could a week alone be? Well, she soon finds out. Amid a wave of missing person reports popping up on the news, all regarding women with similar descriptions to Justine, a group of ritualistic young loners have banded together to enact their wildly specific form of retribution. Communicating and egging each other on across dark-web message boards, the quartet of killers led by Violet (The Twilight Saga's Ashley Greene) have stalked Justine and laid their plan to terrorize and murder her, all to be filmed and posted online. Justine, in their eyes, fits the bill of a "Kristy," and they all want to kill Kristy.

'Kristy' Puts a Twist on Home-Invasion Horror

Image via TWC

When you think of home-invasion horror, entries like The Strangers, When a Stranger Calls, Funny Games, and a slew of similar favorites immediately come to mind. As the subgenre's name implies, most center on one or two unsuspecting innocents spending a simple night at home, before coming under siege by an ill-intentioned individual or group whose collective goal is to unleash torment and terror. On the surface, it might seem like the film's decision to place Kristy's protagonist outside an at-home setting and into the vast, deserted college campus is fairly basic or uninspired. Still, it surprisingly adds a wholly refreshing take on home-invasion horror.

Related Here's Why 'The Strangers' Reboot Needs to Be a Trilogy Renny Harlin and producer Courtney Solomon explain why it has to be a trilogy, how EP Madelaine Petsch helped shape the story, and tons more.

The most lasting impact of home-invasion horror is the reliability of the threat. While some films use supernatural danger like demonic entities, ghosts, or witchcraft, these flicks require very little suspension of disbelief. For those who don't easily buy into the idea of the occult, the more fantasy-heavy horror movies could be entertaining, but they may not keep you up at night believing it could happen to you. At some point, we've all stared out our windows, imagining an onlooker gazing back from the dark of the night. Kristy taps into this common point of discomfort and expands it into the unsettling, cold emptiness of a deserted campus, creating a terrifying playground for Justine's tormentors to utilize.

'Kristy' Is One Horror Movie That Deserved Far More Attention

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's a bit surprising that director Olly Blackburn hasn't become a Blumhouse staple or, at the very least, followed Kristy with an ever-increasing caliber of horror ventures. For a filmmaker fairly new to the game at the time (his only prior feature was 2008's Donkey Punch), Kristy is up there among the better horror movies of the 2010s. Regardless, Blackburn has had a steady career as a television director in the years since Kristy, and it's beyond impressive to have made a relatively low-budget horror movie that's still effective 10 years later. While Kristy garnered most of its audience when it premiered on Netflix in November 2015, it made its original U.S. debut on the Lifetime network. That could be considered the nail in the coffin of forgotten obscurity for most movies, but Kristy managed to find a commendable life post-cable TV. Kristy is so much fun. It doesn't set out to be anything that it isn't. What it wants to be is a fast, thrilling chase with a victim whose survival we so thoroughly root for, and it accomplishes its goal perfectly.

'Kristy' Satisfies in a Way Most Horror Movies Don't

Close

Until you see The Strangers: Chapter 1, you don't know what sort of outcome to prepare yourself for, but the bleakness of the original Strangers ending has a barren sense of dread looming already. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kristy quenches a specific kind of home-invasion horror thirst, with the scream-queen hero mustering the will to fight back and end things in a boss-fight showdown. We don't often get the chance to cheer aloud in a horror film; that's usually reserved for superhero movies and war epics, but Kristy amps the engagement as high as home-invasion horror can. All those times you wanted to shout at the screen because the characters weren't making the right choices? "Don't go in there! Be quiet! Don't trust them!" It's as though Kristy's Justine can hear us, and we get to see the would-be victim fight back in all the ways we'd imagined we would if we found ourselves in horror movie circumstances. Sometimes you want horror, but you want easy horror, and Kristy satisfies that desire. With plenty of scares and all the payoffs, this one deserves a spot on your watch list.

Kristy is streaming on Freevee in the U.S.

WATCH ON FREEVEE