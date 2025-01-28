Love hurts, it's an expression as old as time but sometimes love burns instead, especially when it is unrequited. It is that very concept that was explored in the 2013 hit drama Raanjhanaa (Beloved One) which saw a young Kundan (Dhanush) fall head over heels for Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) at a tender school-boy age, a love he carries even more deeply into adulthood. Now, over a decade later, the team behind the film have reunited for a fresh love story set within the same universe, Tere Ishk Mein (which translates to: In Your Love).

Back at the helm of the film is prolific director Aanand L. Rai, beloved composer A. R. Rahman and Dhanush in the lead male role. Finally, just announced in a brand new cast teaser, released today, is Kriti Sanon in the female lead role of Mukti. In a short clip that is just shy of a minute and a half long, the spotlight is put on Sanon's defeated, melancholy character. As she walks the dark streets illuminated by a roaring blazer, armed with a bottle of gasoline in hand, her voiceover can be heard explaining: "You love me I know that but it's not necessary that I love you too," before, moments later, dousing herself in the liquid. She then falls to one knee with a cigarette hand, seemingly telling her lover that he should go to the temple to find salvation and then brazenly clicks her lighter with the clip cutting to the credits.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is Set in the Same Cinematic Universe as 'Raanjhanaa'

The brief teaser only gives audiences a minuscule glimpse into the romance ahead but if Raanjhanaa's legacy is anything to go by there is guaranteed to be some deep-set heartbreak on the cards for audiences in Tere Ishk Mein. In the 2013 film, audiences witnessed Kundan's youthful love grow into steadfast feelings and a persistent pursuit of Zoya prompting her to give him a chance. However, his prospects are cut short when Zoya ends the relationship over their differing religions, with Kundan a devout Hindu and Zoya a Muslim, adamant her orthodox family could never accept their love. This very notion is thrown to the wind when Zoya meets a Sikh man called Jasjeet. The pair both pretend he is of the same faith in order to secure their marriage, a revelation that breaks Kundan's heart and leads to a string of catastrophic events.

Given that Tere Ishk Mein is set within the same universe, it is evident that both unrequited love and heartbreak of devastating measure are sure to bleed heavily in the plotline and this is only reaffirmed by Sanon's disheveled and despondent demeanor in the teaser. In fact, according to Deadline, the film promises to be an “emotional rollercoaster filled with raw intensity, layered storytelling, and moments that leave an indelible mark.”

Tere Ishk Mein lands in theaters in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, stay tuned at Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can watch Sanon's official cast teaser above.