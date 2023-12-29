The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had different approaches to giving gifts during the holidays.

Biermann focused on spending time with his children, while Zolciak provided material gifts.

The statement from Biermann's lawyer suggests that their marriage issues persist despite recent reports of reconciliation.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship has been on and off all year, but their holidays could not have been more different. They spent their holiday together with their six children, and luckily, no 9-1-1 operators were called, which has become a regular in their shared mansion. Despite their financial mess, their approaches to how they gave their kids gifts were divided. Biermann provided his children the "gift of time" for the holidays, Zolciak gifted them material items for the holidays. In a statement provided by Marlys A. Bergstrom, Biermann's attorney, Page Six reports the following: “Kim offered the children material stuff. Kroy opted for creating Christmas memories.”

The statement went on to talk about what Biermann did during the day with the children. “The children and Kroy spent the whole day together; they went to church, and then Kroy prepared a wonderful Christmas dinner that they all shared as a family.” Seeming to shade The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy alum, the statement focused on the attention the Biermann gave to his children as it stated that Zolciak provided gifts while he spent time with his family. “All except Kim, who after the children opened their presents, spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement of the couples’ home.” As multiple outlets reported, a judge ordered the estranged couple to separate living quarters, with Biermann in the master bedroom and Kim relegated to the basement. The home is currently up for sale after coming under foreclosure several times within the past year.

This Christmas comes after the couple has been going through marriage issues. They have gone back and forth, filing for divorce twice, and have had money troubles all year long to the point where Zolciak was selling things on her Instagram page and trying to make money. The statement, pointing out Biermann's quality time seems intentional, especially as he's accused his estranged wife of not being the most present parent. He also left Zolciak out of his holiday tribute on Instagram.

Kim and Kroy's Marriage/Divorce Is a Mess

For the last year, Zolciak and Biermann's marriage struggles have been making headlines. Their money issues have been at the forefront, but according to Biermann, it hasn't stopped the former Bravo star from her lavish spending.

The "Don't Be Tardy" singer recently underwent a plastic surgery procedure in the middle of their IRS issues. Both have slugged allegations toward one another in the divorce. Biermann says his estranged wife lives in delusion about their money trouble, has a gambling problem, is an unfit parent, and potentially has a mental illness. Zolciak says Biermann has a problem with marijuana. Regardless, they've reconciled multiple times, and their breakups in the last few months have been explosive.

