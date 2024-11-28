Kroy Biermann is taking on a strange new job to keep himself afloat amid his financial stress and divorce. The reality star of shows like Don't Be Tardy is in the middle of a divorce from The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and while their house ended up in a foreclosure auction later this year. The couple, who reportedly moved out of the house, have been dealing with a lot of debts in their name and now Biermann is reportedly in the business of building stadiums. Which fits since he was a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills from 2008 to 2016.

According to TMZ, Biermann is working for Superior Rigging & Erecting Co. as their Crane and Rigging Coordinator. The outlet reported that he was overseeing logistics for the company that is responsible for the State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Reportedly, he has been with the company for a few months now, but there is no news about whether his new job has helped him and Zolciak pay back the people who are waiting for money from the once famous Bravo couple.

Biermann's job comes at a time when Zolciak has been attempting to sell things on her Instagram account. The most recent including fake Christmas trees that she is trying to sell for thousands of dollars. This is the most recent. Before, she tried to sell her designer clothing and the couple changed the price for their home they were trying to sell, knocking it down from a $6 million dollar price tag to just under $4 million before the foreclosure auction took over, set to take place on December 3. The couple moved out of the home and Zolciak has not said anything about Biermann's new job.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Been At Odds

Image via Bravo

The couple have called police to their home with both fighting about the part of their home they were allowed to be in. Now that the two have moved out, the police calls will, seemingly, end. The most recent dispute happened as Zolciak was moving out of the home and the police told he pair to keep their distance from each other. Zolciak reportedly asked the police to stay with her the entire time she was moving out and the police told her to just grab her essentials because they could not wait around for her.

You can see Zolciak on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

